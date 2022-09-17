Neetu Kapoor turns cheerleader for daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni as she walks the ramp at London Fashion Week

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, daughter of actors Neetu Kapoor and late Rishi Kapoor, recently walked the ramp at London Fashion Week. Unlike her parents and brother Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor did not make a career in the entertainment industry and instead became a businesswoman. The jewellery designer turned showstopper at the ongoing London Fashion Week as she promoted her brand. Also Read| When Rishi Kapoor said he ‘inculcated tradition and culture’ in Ranbir Kapoor

Neetu Kapoor turned cheerleader for her daughter on Saturday as she walked the ramp for British fashion designer Helen Anthony. Riddhima had previously announced on Instagram that she will be seen on the runway on September 17 to showcase the Riddhima x Punjab Jewellers exclusive collection in association with Helen Anthony.

While Neetu was not present in person as Riddhima showcased her collection at LFW, she took to her Instagram handle to give a shout-out to her daughter as she watched the show live. Earlier in the day, the actor had shared details of Riddhima's appearance and wished her luck for it. She later shared several glimpses of Riddhima from the runway. Riddhima herself also shared several pictures and videos from the event on her Instagram handle.

Riddhima first walked on the runway with a little girl, both of them twinning in sequinned outfits, while Riddhima also wore a statement uncut diamond necklace from her collection. She later walked the ramp again for designer Helen Anthony in an oversized long coat paired with matching trousers.

Riddhima is the eldest child of Rishi and Neetu and elder sister to Ranbir. She tied the knot with businessman Bharat Sahni in 2006. They welcomed a daughter, whom they named Samara Sahni, in 2011.

Neetu Kapoor recently made her comeback to films with JugJugg Jeeyo, in which she starred alongside Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Kiara Advani among others. Her portrayal of Geeta Sahni in the film earned positive reviews from critics and the audience.

