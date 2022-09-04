When Rishi Kapoor said he inculcated tradition, culture in Ranbir Kapoor, 'never shot on Sunday' to give time to family

Rishi Kapoor would have turned 70 on September 4. He is survived by his wife, actor Neetu Kapoor, their son-actor Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Riddhima Kapoor. While the late actor had reportedly built a glass wall between himself and Ranbir to ensure he got the respect a father deserves, he was still a good parent, who wanted to fill in the gaps he felt in his own relationship with his father, Raj Kapoor. Also read: Nagarjuna blesses Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's child: 'Wish you have a beautiful child who's going to be bigger than you'

During his appearance on The Anupam Kher Show in 2015, Rishi Kapoor had opened up about his upbringing by his parents Raj and Krishna Raj Kapoor and how he brought up his own kids, Ranbir and Riddhima.

On being asked about the positives of his own parenting capabilities, Rishi said, “I think I’ve inculcated a sense of tradition and culture in that boy (Ranbir)."

Rishi had also opened up about how he was brought up by the late actor Raj Kapoor who ‘never had the time’ for them. He said, "He was either working as an actor for others, or making his own films. Most of time was spent with our mother. I’ve seen this happen with most people in the film line. This is why I decided that I will never shoot on Sunday. That’s when my kids would be off, and I needed a break as well. So, I never shot on Sundays and took one month off every year, when I’d take the family on a vacation. My father never did this with us.”

He further said, “We’d go visit our grandparents in Jabalpur with our mother. With generations, things change. Thinking changes. I knew what I missed out with my father, so I tried to give that to Ranbir. I’m sure Ranbir will bring something that he missed out on (with his kids).”

Rishi Kapoor died in April, 2020 at the age of 67. He had been diagnosed with leukemia in 2018, and was taken for treatment to New York by Ranbir immediately. He returned home with wife Neetu Kapoor about a year later.

