Rihanna, Greta Thunberg hailed by Richa Chadha, Lilly Singh for supporting farmer protests

Hours after international pop singer Rihanna shared a tweet about the ongoing farmer protests in India, social activist Greta Thunberg again expressed "solidarity" with the protests. A host of celebrities including Kangana Ranaut, Richa Chadha, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, You Tuber Lilly Singh reacted to Rihanna and Greta on Twitter. While Kangana called Rihanna "a fool", Richa hailed her for showing interest in the same.

Late Tuesday, Rihanna shared a news article about the farmers protest on Twitter and asked, "why aren’t we talking about this?! #FarmersProtest." This led hundreds of her followers to choose sides over the protests which continue to yield any results despite multiple round of talks between the farmers and the central government.

Kangana, who has been vocal in showing her opposition to the protests, took to Twitter to answer to Rihanna. She wrote, " No one is talking about it because they are not farmers they are terrorists who are trying to divide India, so that China can take over our vulnerable broken nation and make it a Chinese colony much like USA... Sit down you fool, we are not selling our nation like you dummies."

When a fan reminded Kangana of a tweet in which she had mentioned how she was listening to Rihanna's hit number, Diamonds, the Panga actor replied, "Oye t***u I took over my account in August last year before that it was a team fan page, mujhe na pop music samajh aata hai nahi main English gaane zyaada sunti hoon. Soja aab ho gaya tera (I don't understand pop music, I listen to English songs more. Now go and sleep, you are done)."

Also read: Kangana Ranaut buys property worth ₹4 cr for her siblings and cousins, says 'happiness multiplies when shared'

Meanwhile, Canadian YouTuber Lilly Singh thanked Rihanna for the same. She replied to her, "Yes! Thank you so much @rihanna. This is a humanity issue! #IStandWithFarmers and this narrative is TIRED."

Richa Chadha also reacted to Rihanna with a heart, hands joined in prayer emoji and a bow and arrow emoji. She also replied with a "Yes" to Greta's tweet that read, "We stand in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest in India."

Diljit Dosanjh also shared a happy picture of Rihanna on his Instagram Stories, with her song Run This Town playing in the background.

Follow @htshowbiz for more