Rimi Sen says she got ‘positive response’ for her Munna Bhai MBBS audition but lost role to Gracy Singh

Rimi Sen, who made her Bollywood debut in 2003 with Hungama, said that she got into the entertainment industry for financial reasons and was never inclined towards fame. She talked about getting typecast in comedy films and her unsuccessful attempt to break out of that mould.

In an interview with a leading daily, Rimi said that she doesn't like being in the public eye and chose a career in films only because she ‘wanted to make money’. Having found success in comedies such as Hungama, Garam Masala, Deewane Huye Paagal and Golmaal: Fun Unlimited, she was offered similar kinds of films but she got ‘tired’ of doing them.

Although Rimi tried to take up serious roles in Johnny Gaddaar, Sankat City and Shagird, the films did not fare well at the box office. “When I wanted to do serious work, I approached Sriram Raghavan, Tigmanshu Dhulia but unfortunately those films were way ahead of their time and didn’t work out, so my options were again closed,” she said.

Rimi revealed that she auditioned for Swades and Munna Bhai MBBS but did not get the roles. “I had done a commercial with Ashutosh Gowariker, so I had a cordial relationship with him and hence I also auditioned for Swades. But later on, Gayatri Joshi got it. I had also auditioned for Munna Bhai MBBS and had even received a positive response also for it, but eventually Gracy Singh played the part. So, there have been several such instances and opportunities that I have lost, but then such things are part and parcel of an actor’s life, one has to take it positively in their stride,” she added.

Rimi was last seen on the big screen in Tigmanshu Dhulia’s Shagird, which released in 2011. She also appeared as a contestant on the popular reality show, Bigg Boss 9, in 2015.