Rinku Rajguru: Don’t understand stardom, I enjoy being the way I am

Basking in all the cheers and encouragement coming her way for Hundred and Unpaused, Rinku Rajguru is charged up to do more interesting work in 2021. The Sairat actor reveals that post these two web projects, offers have been pouring in from Bollywood.

“My social media is filled with messages regarding how much people liked my chemistry with Lillete [Dubey] ma’am. I’ve learnt so much working with her in Unpaused. Even Lara [Dutta Bhupathi] ma’am helped me during the making of Hundred. When you work with actors like them, you end up gaining more knowledge,” says the actor, who’s Bollywood debut was supposed to be Nagraj Manjule’s Jhund. But the film is yet to hit screens and Hundred released before on OTT.

The 19-year-old has already signed a Hindi film. She plays the pivotal part in the project that goes on floors this February. Two of her Marathi films are ready to release. Then there’s season 2 of Hundred.

“Be it Sairat and now after these two projects, I’m aware of the expectations. But I don’t think much about all that. I’m a director’s actor, I surrender myself to the director from day one. The idea is to create characters that resonate with the audience. Whenever I get a script, I discuss the same with my parents and Manjule sir (director of Sairat). Mujhe sabke saath kaam karna hai, sabse sikhna hai,” she adds.

Rajguru doesn’t want fame and money to get into her head. “I’ve just started. I was 13-14 when I did Sairat and have no formal training in acting. I don’t understand stardom. People often tell me that I should behave in a certain way but I enjoy being the way I am… On the set I’m an actor, at home I’m studying, spending time with family and friends,” she says.

All praises for the web, Rajguru shares the best thing about the medium is that your work is being viewed across the globe. “In a web series, the characters are well-fleshed out. You get time to tell a story, people can watch things at their own convenience. There’s scope for everyone to do so much. I find the space quite interesting and feel there’s much more that can be done,” she concludes.

