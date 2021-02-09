RIP Rajiv Kapoor: The actor who will be best remembered for Ram Teri Ganga Maili

On Tuesday, the Kapoor family of Bollywood lost one of its own - the youngest son of late Raj Kapoor, Rajiv Kapoor, died in Mumbai at the age of 58. He reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest.

Like many members of his illustrious film family, Rajiv also followed in the footsteps of his father and older brothers. He made his acting debut in 1983, with a film called Ek Jaan Hain Hum. However, it was with the film Ram Teri Ganga Maili, directed by Raj Kapoor, that he got his first taste of stardom.

He went on to work in a number of films after that - Aasmaan (1984), Zabardast (1985), Lover Boy (1985) and Hum To Chale Pardes (1988), with his last film being Zimmedaar in 1990. Post that, he turned to direction and production.

As a producer, he is best remembered for producing Henna in 1991. Henna had caught public's fancy as Pakistani actor Zeba Bakhtiar played the female lead in the film. It was a complete RK venture, with Rishi Kapoor starring in the lead role and elder brother Randhir Kapoor directing it.

Raj and Krishna Kapoor and their three sons - Randhir, Rishi and Rajiv Kapoor.

Rajiv also produced Madhuri Dixit and Rishi Kapoor-starrer, Prem Granth, but the film bombed at the box office. His last production was Aishwarya Rai and Akshaye Khanna's Aa Ab Laut Chalen in 1999. The film's tepid response (it was described as below average) in some ways contributed to Rajiv withdrawing from films.

Rajiv will be best remembered for his lover boy image in Ram Teri Ganga Maili.

With his death, the Kapoor family has lost another member in close succession. Krishna Raj Kapoor died of a cardiac arrest in 2018. Raj Kapoor's older daughter and Shweta Bachchan Nanda's mother-in-law, Ritu Nanda, died in January 2020. Shortly after her death, Rishi succumbed to cancer in April 2020.