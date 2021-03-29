Rishi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan kiss inhibitions goodbye in unseen Holi pic shared by Neetu Kapoor

Legend has it, Holi parties at the RK Studios hosted by late Raj Kapoor and his brothers --Shammi Kapoor and Shashi Kapoor-- were nothing less than iconic. From the Kapoor family members to several Bollywood stars would attend the party. On the occasion of Holi this year, Neetu Kapoor dropped an unseen picture from one such celebration and it featured late actor Rishi Kapoor having a ball with Amitabh Bachchan.

In the picture, the Amar Akbar Anthony stars are almost unrecognisable with the Holi colours smeared not only on their face but on their clothes as well. Amitabh sat on a fellow party attender's shoulders while Rishi walked beside the duo. The duo was lost in their own world.

Neetu shared the picture with the caption, "Feel blessed to experience the times when HOLI was enjoyed and celebrated with colours of true love and happiness." Actor Soni Razdan took to the comments section and agreed with Neetu. "Those really were the days na !"

Earlier in the day, Neetu's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni took to her Instagram Stories and shared a picture featuring the actor and her brother, actor Ranbir Kapoor, celebrating Holi as children. A young Neetu was seated with Ranbir in her lap while Riddhima stood beside her.

The Kapoor family did not celebrate Holi this year. The family lost two members in the past year. Rishi died last April, losing his battle to cancer. Ranbir and Riddhima were recently seen at the 11-month prayer for the late actor. The late actor's brother Rajiv Kapoor died in February this year. The actor died of a cardiac arrest.

Randhir Kapoor recently took to Instagram and confessed he misses his brothers. Sharing a picture of the trio, he said, "Will always miss my darling brothers. Hope you both are happy wherever you are."