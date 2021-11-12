'Rishi Kapoor didn't like Rockstar’s songs, said he didn’t understand anything,' reveals AR Rahman

Late actor Rishi Kapoor didn't like any of the songs in the film Rockstar, music composer AR Rahman has revealed. As the film clocked 10 years on Thursday, AR Rahman along with Ranbir Kapoor, Imtiaz Ali, and actor Sanjana Sanghi conducted a virtual meet. He shared a video on his YouTube channel.

In the video, AR Rahman recalled Rockstar's filming in Kashmir, where the team was shooting for a situation song and revealed that during the shoot, he asked people if they like the songs.

“(Imtiaz) said, 'No, we all like it'. I said we all liked it but did you play it to anyone? Imtiaz said, 'I played to Ranbir's dad (Rishi Kapoor) and he didn't like any of the songs'. I expected this, and I knew why also because everything was complicated,” the music director said.

AR Rahman then asked Imtiaz, "He didn't like even one song?" Imtiaz replied, "No, he said, 'I didn’t understand anything, couldn't get the songs'.” After hearing this, AR Rahman replied, "So then I said I'm not going to compose what we are supposed to do. I'll go back and do another song. So that's how Nadaan Parindey was born. It was very important to get that comment, which changed my outlook towards this song.”

The 2011 critically-acclaimed romantic musical drama traces the journey of a college-going student Janardhan who transforms into an angry, lonely rockstar, Jordan as he deals with heartbreak, penury, and rise to fame. The music of the film was composed by AR Rahman, whose 14 tracks were woven into the plotline.

Songs like Jo Bhi Main, which brought out the dilemma of the protagonist, Sadda Haq about the artistic angst, Kun Faya Kun about understanding music and life, the love ballad Tum Ho, the search for 'home' in Naadaan Parinde, among others continue to be fan favourites.

The film featured Nargis Fakri as Ranbir's love interest, Heer. Rockstar also marked Shammi Kapoor's last onscreen appearance. The film also starred Piyush Mishra, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sanjana Sanghi, Shernaz Patel, Kumud Mishra, and Jaideep Ahlawat in supporting roles.

