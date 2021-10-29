Rishi Kapoor told crying Rajma Chawal co-star Anirudh Tanwar 'ro kyu raha hai, samosa kha'

Actor Anirudh Tanwar has recalled an incident when he was shooting for his film Rajma Chawal with late actor Rishi Kapoor. In a new interview, Anirudh spoke about a scene in which he had to cry and he was trying to prepare himself but Rishi kept offering him samosa.

Rajma Chawal, a comedy-drama, featured Rishi Kapoor, Anirudh Tanwar and Amyra Dastur. Directed by Leena Yadav, the film was released by Netflix in November 2018.

Speaking with a leading daily, Anirudh Tanwar said, "There's one scene where I had to cry and cry badly. But just before the take, Rishi ji ko kisine laakar ke samosa de diya (someone offered samosa to him) and he was really fond of eating. But the craft that he had as an actor, it was easier for him to move from emotion A to emotion B. He was having samosa and he was asking 'Beta loge, khaaoge? Khaalo (Will you have samosa, son? Have it)'."

He continued, "And I was trying to prepare myself. I was saying rote rote nahi nahi aap khao sir (Still crying, I told him to eat). And Rishi sir said, 'Ro kyu raha hai, samosa kha. Khaa le beta khaa le (Why are you crying? Eat the samosa. Eat it, son)'. So, on one side, I was trying to get into method acting because it is your first film, you are being very serious and the cast of the film is also strong. And he is like so in his thing."

Rishi Kapoor died on April 30, 2020, after battling cancer for two years. Before his death, he was in New York for treatment with his wife Neetu Kapoor.

Recently, on Rishi's 69th birth anniversary, his daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni had shared the first look of Sharmaji Namkeen, which is the late actor's final film. Actor Paresh Rawal had stepped into the late actor's role in Sharmaji Namkeen, which could not be completed before Rishi's death.

On Instagram, Riddhima had shared two posters of the film. The first was the one featuring Rishi in the titular role, while the second one featured Paresh in the same role.

