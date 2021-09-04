Rishi Kapoor wanted to see Ranbir Kapoor 'ghodi pe sawaar': Neetu Kapoor recalls his two wishes

Actor Neetu Kapoor has revealed that her husband, late actor Rishi Kapoor, wanted to see the wedding of their son actor Ranbir Kapoor. She said that it was one of the two most cherished desires of Rishi to see Ranbir dressed as per Peshawari tradition, astride a horse.

Rishi Kapoor married Neetu Singh in 1980. The couple has two children--son Ranbir Kapoor, and daughter, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. Ranbir is currently in a relationship with actor Alia Bhatt. Riddhima is married to businessman Bharat Sahni and has a daughter Samara.

In an interview with The Quint, Neetu spoke about the wishes of Rishi, "One was to see Ranbir wearing a turban with an emerald and a broach in the Peshawari tradition--astride a ghodi (horse), on his wedding day. He was totally sentimental about this, he’d keep saying, 'Kisi din, mujhe hamare bete ko ghodi pe sawaar dekhna hai (Someday I want to see our son on a horse)'.”

Neetu said that his second wish was to see their Krishna Raj house redeveloped and complete, with three separate apartments for Riddhima, Ranbir and Rishi-Neetu. She also added that he would visit the site every day, supervise minute details until Covid-19 happened.

Speaking on Rishi Kapoor's 69th birth anniversary, which is on Saturday, Neetu responded to how the day would be had he been alive. "Oh, I’m sure he’d get himself a new suit like he always did. And he’d take two hours to get ready, while I just took an hour at most. He was very fond of clothes of all colours – even yellow, purple, green and gold because he could carry them off. I don’t know how many suits and jackets are still there in his wardrobe, unworn, with the price tags on. And he was crazy about shoes, too, of all colours again!" she told The Quint.

Earlier in the day, Neetu dedicated a post and shared a picture on the birth anniversary of Rishi. She captioned it, "I learnt a lot from Rishi Ji during our last few traumatic years in NYC .. how we celebrated when his blood counts were high .. we dined shopped laughed .. in his lows we just stayed home watched tv ordered in amazing food n still had some wonderful moments in hope that the next round of chemotherapy he would be better .."

She concluded, "Hope n being strong is what he taught me .. value each day .. we all miss him today !!! I can picture him how excited he would have been for his 69th birthday !! I’m sure he is celebrating with his family up there Happy birthday Kapoor Saab."

Rishi Kapoor died last year after a two-year battle with cancer. He had spent the majority of his last years in the US with Neetu, where he underwent treatment.