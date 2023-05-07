Riteish Deshmukh plays badminton with PV Sindhu at HT India's Most Stylish 2023, leaves everyone in splits. Watch

Celebrities have arrived for the biggest fashion night in Mumbai, Volkswagen presents Hindustan Times India’s Most Stylish 2023, co-powered by Ambience Group. Bollywood couple Genelia D'Souza and Riteish Deshmukh turned hosts for the night. On stage, Riteish flaunted his skills as he joined PV Sindhu for a round of badminton on the beats of Dhal Gaya Din Ho Gayi Shaam. Also read: HT India's Most Stylish 2023 live updates

Riteish Deshmukh and PV Sindhu at Hindustan Times India’s Most Stylish 2023.(HT photos)

While the game was a cakewalk for the badminton champion, Riteish did struggle, or at least appeared to. However, his skills were well appreciated by celebrities in the audience. Actor Sushmita is seen laughing out loud, clapping and cheering for PV Sindhu and Riteish Deshmukh.

At the event, Riteish arrived with Genelia in a dapper look. He wore a white shirt and black pants. The highlight of his look was a statement sequined jacket. Genelia opted for a white power suit with colourful abstract work and a matching tie.

PV Sindhu captured all the attention on the red carpet with her look. She made a stunning entry in a black and blue strapless dress. Celebrities like Farhan Akhtar, Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal, Aditi Rao Hydari, Saiyami Kher, Anil Kapoor, Mandira Bedi, Sushmita, Rohman Shawl and Alisah Sen among others are also attending the event.

Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon have also arrived for the event. Others such as Janhvi Kapoor, and Ananya Panday and also slated to arrive anytime soon. The theme for Hindustan Times India’s Most Stylish 2023 is Street Couture. It's taking place at Taj Land's End in Mumbai.

