Riteish Deshmukh's headache makes Genelia D'Souza ask 'kaha pe', Farah Khan gives them 'best acting award'

Actors Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza have been sharing videos on Instagram, leaving their fans in splits. In his recent post, he shared a Reel in which he is seen rubbing his forehead as Genelia asks "Kya hua (What happened)?" to which he responds, "Yaar Headache ho raha hai (I have a headache)."

With a concerned look, Genelia asks, "Kaha pe (Where)?" leaving Riteish speechless. The song Bhagwan Hai Kahan Re Tu from the movie PK plays in the background.

Several celebrities, including Tiger Shroff and Pulkit Samrat, as well as their fans, dropped laughing emoticons in the comment section. Choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan commented, "Best acting award" followed by applause and laughter emojis.

The video left celebs, including Tiger Shroff and Pulkit Samrat dropping laughing emoticons in the comment section.

Farah Khan commented, "Best acting award" followed by applause and laughter emojis.

Recently, Riteish had shared a video in which he imagined himself at an awards show. But the twist was that he was seen 'delivering an acceptance speech' even though he hadn't been nominated for any award. He wrote, "Acceptance Speech at the @filmfare awards #filmfareonreels @jiteshpillaai @rahulgangs_ @hyperlink.brandsolutions." In the video, he is seen lip-syncing to the popular song of Snoop Dogg--I Wanna Thank Me. "For 'NOT' being nominated in the Filmfare 'Best Actor' category," were written on the video.

His fans reacted by with emojis. One fan wrote, "Ur too good best from acting to nature of yours" while another said, "Haaa haaaa Bob Marley."

ALSO READ: When Brad Pitt visited Varanasi, said he found it 'absolutely staggering', was in awe of how it 'spilled into Ganges'

During a visit to The Kapil Sharma Show, he had revealed how he had pulled a prank on Genelia, when she was his girlfriend. He had said that he called off their relationship over a text message but the joke didn't go down well with her. He was last seen in Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 3.