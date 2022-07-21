Riteish Deshmukh says he’s the only actor 'who's done 4 to 5 sex comedies': ‘I am not ashamed of that’

Riteish Deshmukh spoke about choosing to do sex comedies without worrying about what his kids might think about his films in the future. The actor has two sons with his wife, actor Genelia D’Souza. In a new interview, Riteish said he was the only actor, ‘who has done 4-5 sex comedies’. He also said he had the opportunity to experiment with a great variety of roles, as his parents never told him what to do, even when his late father, Vilasrao Deshmukh, was the chief minister of Maharashtra. Read more: Genelia D’Souza initially thought Riteish Deshmukh was a ‘rich, very connected brat

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Riteish Deshmukh, who has worked in films like Masti, Grand Masti, Kya Kool Hai Hum and Kya Super Kool Hain Hum, among others, said he chooses films to ‘satisfy himself as an actor’, and not based on what his children or family will think a few years later. He also said neither his kids, nor his parents, have played a role in his film choices, and added he was not ashamed of working in sex comedies.

“I am the only actor who’s done 4-5 sex comedies and I am not ashamed of that. After a point, there's nothing more that can be on offer. I never thought what would my son think in the future. When I did that, my father was the chief minister of Maharashtra. I made that choice. My parents never told me what to do, what not to do. They allowed me to make my own choice. When it comes to my kids making a choice for to watch, they don’t really know about my body of work,” Riteish told Etimes in a recent interview.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Speaking about his children – Rahyl and Riaan – the actor said they do not know that he is a well-known personality, and are told by their school friends that their ‘father is a star’. “My kids still don’t understand, why paps (paparazzi) and fans want to click pictures with me. They are still not aware of the stardom. Fame is only temporary. What you think is fame, might just be an illusion… My kids go to school and their friends tell them your father is a star. All I tell my children is, 'Go and tell your friends that my father goes to work every day to provide for me and to entertain my family',” Riteish said.

The trailer of Riteish’s upcoming courtroom comedy series Case Toh Banta Hai dropped on Monday. The actor features as 'janta ka lawyer (public's lawyer)' in the series, while Varun Sharma defends celebrities in his role as 'Bollywood insaaf specialist (Bollywood justice specialist).' Kusha Kapila is 'the feisty judge', who will announce celebrities as guilty or innocent after the lawyers' arguments. Kareena Kapoor, Karan Johar, Rohit Shetty and many others will be seen as guests on the show that will release on Amazon mini TV.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.