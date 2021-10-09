Rituparna Sengupta: Every woman has Durga inside

This Durga Puja is going to be a little different for Rituparna Sengupta as she will be spending the festival shuttling between Kolkata and Mumbai. “I wanted to go back to my children during Durga Puja but there are travel restrictions. When you land in Singapore, you need to go through an institutional quarantine for 14-days. After shooting portions of a Hindi film in Mumbai, I’ll fly back to Kolkata to be with my niece on her fifth birthday,” she shares.

To mark the occasion of Durga Puja, she recently collaborated with trans-women and acid attack survivors for a music video. The actor, who is known to be a strong voice for transgender rights, believes that it’s only fair that they too be made a part of the festivities.

She says, “I’ve occasionally spoken about how trans-people along with sex workers also have the right to participate in the rituals involved while worshipping the Goddess. Everyone has a Durga inside them. There resides both power and agility within a woman and it’s important that the world sees them.”

Sengupta rues the way these women banned from being a part of celebrations. “This is unacceptable for me!” she exclaims, adding, “They are very much a part of the society. I’ll always raise my voice against any kind of discrimination against them. During Durga Puja, I’m planning to spend a day with them and help with necessities.”

The Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji (2011) actor asserts that a festival that involves inclusiveness will help them feel one with the rest of the society. “They’ve been through hell and back. I want to acknowledge them. That’s what they need. As human beings, it’s our basic responsibility to be kind to each other. And that’s what I teach my children too,” she ends.