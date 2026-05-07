Riva Arora alleges verbal harassment from Blinkit delivery agent; approaches Mumbai police | Exclusive

On April 26, what began as routine grocery shopping on a delivery app turned into something harrowing for actor Riva Arora. “This incident was definitely upsetting, but I’m focusing on staying positive and continuing with my routine,” says the Uri and Gunjan Saxena actor while talking to Hindustan Times about it 10 days later. Riva says she even had to call the Mumbai police when an incident involving a delivery agent escalated.

Riva Arora alleges verbal harassment by delivery agent

Riva Arora calls for accountability from delivery platforms after the incident.

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Riva claims that on April 26, a Blinkit delivery agent brought home an order at around 3:30 PM but was inappropriate in his behaviour, despite being repeatedly asked to stop. “From the beginning, his tone was rude and inappropriate. When I responded, the situation didn’t improve. My mother (Nisha Arora) stepped in to calmly address the issue and de-escalate things, but instead of resolving it, the delivery agent continued to behave disrespectfully,” explains the actor.

She says that the situation only escalated when her sister, Muskan Arora, confronted him. “When my sister encountered him in the lift while he was leaving, he continued using inappropriate language despite being asked to stop. At that point, we felt the behavior crossed a line and needed to be addressed seriously. Disrespectful, inappropriate, and crass language was directed at us without any provocation. It wasn’t just a one-time remark, he continued speaking in that manner repeatedly,” alleges Riva.

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Riva Arora with her mother Nisha Arora and sister Muskan Arora.

{{^usCountry}} Mumbai police approached for support {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mumbai police approached for support {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Riva says that for approximately 30 to 40 minutes, her and her family kept facing alleged verbal harassment from the delivery agent. “It began at our doorstep and escalated as he continued his behavior while leaving. When he tried to leave the premises after the altercation, we followed him downstairs and were able to stop him from getting away,” says the 20-year-old, adding, “We immediately contacted the Mumbai Police, who responded very quickly and arrived on the spot to take action.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Riva says that for approximately 30 to 40 minutes, her and her family kept facing alleged verbal harassment from the delivery agent. “It began at our doorstep and escalated as he continued his behavior while leaving. When he tried to leave the premises after the altercation, we followed him downstairs and were able to stop him from getting away,” says the 20-year-old, adding, “We immediately contacted the Mumbai Police, who responded very quickly and arrived on the spot to take action.” {{/usCountry}}

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The actor explains that they had no choice but to contact the police because they could not ignore the situation any longer. “They responded very promptly and took immediate action when they arrived. The matter was handled at the time, and as of now, it is being taken care of through the appropriate channels,” she says. A formal complaint has also been filed with the delivery app, says Riva. “We have raised a formal complaint with Blinkit as well, because accountability at that level is equally important. We are currently awaiting a clear response and resolution from their side,” she claims. HT has reached out to Blinkit and is awaiting response.

Riva Arora calls for stronger accountability from platforms

Riva says that after the incident, she believes there needs to be stricter screening, better training, and clear behavioral guidelines for delivery personnel. “Companies should ensure that their agents are trained not just in logistics but also in communication and professionalism. There should also be stronger accountability systems, quick response mechanisms, proper complaint handling, and consequences for misconduct,” she adds. The actor also reveals that her building security was helpful and supportive in the situation, which ensured her safety and helped her family handle the situation.

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The actor, however, says that her recounting this incident is not about generalising or targeting a profession. “It’s about accountability and mutual respect. It’s important not to normalise or ignore disrespectful behavior, no matter how small it may seem. Speaking up is necessary, not just for oneself, but to ensure such incidents don’t happen to others,” she rounds off.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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