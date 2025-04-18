Riva Arora claps back at trolls calling her ‘plastic’, shuts down lip filler rumours with sassy reply. Watch

Influencer and actor Riva Arora has often been the target of trolls who accused her of getting lip fillers and undergoing other cosmetic procedures. Now, the actor has shared a video slamming the trolls and crediting her looks to her good genes. (Also Read: Riva Arora to those doubting her age: ‘What do I even say to that’) Riva Arora breaks silence on undergoing cosmetic surgeries.

Riva Arora hits back at trolls

On Thursday, Riva took to Instagram and shared a reel featuring a montage of her childhood photos and recent pictures, along with trolls’ comments calling her "plastic" and saying, "you got lip fillers. Nakli (fake)." Sharing the video, she wrote in the caption: "Genes so good people think I got surgery."

The internet reacted to her video by calling her "cute like a doll." One of the comments read, "Young Riva is also very cute. Doll." Another wrote, "So cute." Another comment read, "Yoo gurl you won the trend‼" Yet another wrote, "Not a fan of hers, but to be honest!! People can't digest beauty! For real... it's OK gurll, you GOOO."

Recently, the 19-year-old influencer and actor grabbed headlines when she received an honorary Doctor of Philosophy degree for her 'contributions to digital media and women's empowerment'. She shared a photo flaunting her certificate and wrote:

"It’s Dr (H) Riva Arora now!!! Reaching this milestone is a dream come true, and I couldn’t be more proud of what I’ve achieved. Doctor of Philosophy (Honoris Causa) in Digital Influence & Women’s Empowerment—‘In Recognition of Exceptional Leadership in Digital Media, Inspiring Millions, and Pioneering Women’s Empowerment at a Remarkably Young Age.’"

About Riva Arora

Riva has featured in several successful Bollywood films, including Vicky Kaushal's Uri: The Surgical Strike, Salman Khan's Bharat—where she played young Radha (originally portrayed by Disha Patani)—and Janhvi Kapoor's Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. She was last seen in the Ektaa Kapoor-backed television series Power of Paanch, which also featured Jaiveer Juneja, Aditya Arora, Anubha Arora, Bianca Arora, Yash Sehgal, Barkha Bisht and Urvashi Dholakia. The show premiered on Disney+ Hotstar in January 2025 and consists of 50 episodes.