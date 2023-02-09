Riva Arora to those doubting her age: ‘What do I even say to that’

Child artiste Riva Arora, who was recently in the limelight for her videos with singer Mika Singh and actor Karan Kundrra, has now responded to trolls attacking her. After her video with Karan surfaced online, many claimed that Riva was a 12-year-old, and criticised her for featuring alongside an elder man. (Also read: Child star Riva Arora, trolled for 'cringe' video with Karan Kundrra)

Talking about those attacking her and doubting her age, Riva told DNA, “What do I even say to that? I don’t have anything to say to people who are doubting my age or what I am doing. The people who are giving me love are enough for me.”

She added, “That love that I am getting has overpowered all the negativity. I have realized that people’s love and support for me is on another level. I am only focusing on people’s love. Why should I focus on anything else."

With a sizeable following of 97 lakh on Instagram, Riva Arora regularly shares video collaborations with other artistes and that occasionally pairs her with grown male actors in romantic songs for the short videos. In October last year, many internet users criticized the actors and as well as Riva’s parents for allowing such collaborations. After the controversy around Riva's video with Karan, her mother Nisha had clarified that her age is 16, not 12, adding that the video was not inappropriate.

In her clarification post, Riva's mom had written, "The allegations on my daughter's age are completely false and it's a saying that false news travels faster then ever and many reputed social media channel proved it. It is sad to see and disheartening for me. Atleast you should have cross checked with me before upload on reputed pages. My daughter is an actor and working in industry since years."

Nisha said that the allegations of Riva's age 'are completely false'.

Prior to these videos, Riva had featured in small roles in films such as Vicky Kaushal-starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike, Gunjan Saxena The Kargil Girl, and Manikarnika The Queen of Jhansi. She also featured in the web series Bandish Bandits. Riva was also seen in Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota and Sridevi's 2018 film Mom.

