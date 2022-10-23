Riva Arora's mother reacts to criticism over daughter's age, calls allegations false: Should have cross-checked with me

Days after a section of people on social media platforms criticised actor Riva Arora for featuring in romantic and glamorous videos, as many claim she is 12, her mother Nisha Arora has now reacted to it. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Nisha said that the allegations of Riva's age 'are completely false'. (Also Read | Child star Riva Arora, trolled for 'cringe' video with Karan Kundrra, shares cryptic post about 'jealousy')

She wrote, "I was calm, but not anymore. The allegations on my daughter's age are completely false and it's a saying that false news travels faster then ever and many reputed social media channel proved it. It is sad to see and disheartening for me. Atleast you should have cross checked with me before upload on reputed pages. My daughter is an actor and working in industry since years (sic)." Riva re-shared her mother's post on her Instagram Stories.

Nisha also spoke with India Forums and said, “It’s unfortunate to see renowned publications are spreading false information about a young girl without any verifications. My daughter is currently in the 10th grade. She has been working in the industry for more than 13 years and has achieved everything with utmost integrity and perseverance."

Riva, who is being called a 12-year-old by many, faced criticism after she featured in videos with actor Karan Kundrra. Amid facing criticism, Riva shared a post on Instagram featuring herself. In the mirror selfies, she gave different poses. Riva captioned the post, “Jealousy is the best compliment you can receive!” She also featured in a music video with singer Mika Singh.

Riva garnered appreciation after her brief role in Uri: The Surgical Strike where she essayed the role of a slain Army officer’s daughter. She played Mohit Raina and Manasi Parekh's daughter in Uri. The film also featured Vicky Kaushal, Yami Gautam, Mohit Raina, Kirti Kulhari and Paresh Rawal. She has also featured in several films including Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, Bharat, and Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. Fans saw her in the web series Bandish Bandits.

