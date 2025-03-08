‘Dr’ Riva Arora flaunts her PhD degree at 19, internet wonders ‘how is that possible’

Social media influencer and Bollywood actor Riva Arora, best known for her roles as a child artiste in films like Bharat and Uri: The Surgical Strike, recently received a Doctor of Philosophy (Honoris Causa) in Digital Influence & Women’s Empowerment at the age of 19. She shared the news on social media, sparking mixed reactions. Riva Arora shares pics on social media as she receives Honorary PhD at 19.

Riva Arora's Instagram post

Riva posted several pictures on Instagram, wearing a red convocation cap and gown while posing with her degree despite having an injured leg. She captioned the post, "It’s Dr. (H) Riva Arora now!!! Reaching this milestone is a dream come true, and I couldn’t be more proud of what I’ve achieved. Doctor of Philosophy (Honoris Causa) in Digital Influence & Women’s Empowerment—‘In Recognition of Exceptional Leadership in Digital Media, Inspiring Millions, and Pioneering Women’s Empowerment at a Remarkably Young Age.’"

She also expressed gratitude, saying, "I’m incredibly grateful for @keshvanandag and @sachingupta1208, who supported me along the way. Here’s to new adventures, continued learning, and embracing all the possibilities that lie ahead!"

For the unversed, Riva has 11.5 million Instagram followers—more than several Indian celebrities like Nayanthara (9.9 million), Karisma Kapoor (8.5 million), Suhana Khan (6 million), and even Rajinikanth (1.2 million).

Internet reacts to Riva's degree: Is this real?

While some internet users congratulated her, others questioned the legitimacy of the honorary degree. A critic remarked, "Seriously? They’re giving PhD degrees at this age? Because of followers, they’ve turned PhDs into a joke." Another asked, "How did you get this degree… any logic?" A third user joked, "This is great! Got a degree without studying!" while another commented, "Age – 18 years, Degree – PhD. Nice joke."

A comment read, “Everything chukti mein for these influencers.” Another said, “(Paisa lo degree do) is se koi is field ka question puchna chalu karo toh ek answer nhi aana hai is ko (Degrees being sold for money. Ask her something about this field and she won't know a single thing).”

A Doctor of Philosophy (Honoris Causa) is an honorary doctorate awarded to individuals who have made significant contributions to their field or society without fulfilling the formal academic requirements of a PhD. The Latin phrase Honoris Causa translates to "for the sake of honour." In Riva’s case, she was recognised for her contributions to digital media and women’s empowerment.

Riva Arora’s films & web series

Riva has played small roles in films such as Uri: The Surgical Strike (starring Vicky Kaushal), Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl (starring Janhvi Kapoor), Bharat (starring Salman Khan), and Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi (starring Kangana Ranaut). She also appeared in the web series Bandish Bandits.

Most recently, she starred in the superhero television series Power of Paanch, produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms. The series, featuring Jaiveer Juneja, Aditya Arora, Anubha Arora, Bianca Arora, Yash Sehgal, Barkha Bisht, and Urvashi Dholakia, premiered on 17 January 2025 on Disney+ Hotstar.