Rocketry The Nambi Effect trailer: R Madhavan is arrogant genius wronged by his country, Shah Rukh Khan makes cameo

The first trailer for R Madhavan's upcoming film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect was unveiled on Thursday. The film stars Madhavan as rocket scientist Nambi Narayanan. He has also directed the film.

The trailer begins with a special appearance from Shah Rukh Khan. He appears to be playing a television host and asks an elderly Nambi, played by Madhavan in a white wig, why he decided to speak about his life on the show. Nambi tells him that he hopes what has happened to him, happens to nobody else.

Nambi then begins to tell the tale of his life, how he was an 'arrogant genius', who always did what his heart told him and knew the shortcomings of ISRO on the global platform. He wanted the Indian rocketry to be at par with everyone else but while he strived for excellence, others doubted him at every step.

When his detractors could not put him down, they accused him of being a spy and a traitor to his nation. Nambi and his family were subjected to shame, ridicule and violence but his spirit never broke.

Madhavan, who had tested positive for the novel coronavirus a few days back, took to Twitter to share the trailer. All from Priyanka Chopra to Abhishek Bachchan praised his work.

"Maddy! You maverick... trust you to pick such an intriguing subject to produce, write, direct and act in! ‘Rocketry’ looks amazing... all the very best my friend," Priyanka wrote. Replying to her, Madhavan wrote, "Oh Man... Coming from you it means the world to us . This is so incredibly sweet and kind of you. Thank you so very much my lady.. I wish I could explain to you one of these days what this means to me. God bless you."

The film is mounted on a massive scale and it marks the debut of Madhavan as a director. He has also written and produced the forthcoming project. Touted to be Madhavan's biggest film ever, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect will be simultaneously released in six languages: English, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada.

The actor had shared on March 25 that he had tested positive for Covid-19. Adding a light-hearted twist to the news, the actor who has worked with megastar Aamir Khan in 3 Idiots, used their characters' reference to announce his Covid-19 diagnosis.