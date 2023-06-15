Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani: Teaser of Karan Johar directorial likely to be out on June 20, trailer in July

As the release date of Karan Johar's directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani nears, there's some exciting news about its teaser and trailer launch dates. (Also Read: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani posters: Jaya Bachchan looks solemn, Dharmendra cuts a smile back)

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani releases on July 28

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While the teaser is likely to be out on June 20, the trailer will be released in July. Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani stars Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan in key roles.

Teaser and trailer launch dates

As per a report by Pinkvilla, the length of the teaser is 1 minute 16 seconds. While we've already seen the colourful character posters of Ranveer's Rocky and Alia's Rani, along with their characters' respective family portraits, the teaser will further set the tone of the family comedy.

Rocky Aur Rani is Karan's seventh directorial, following Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (his directorial debut, that'll complete 25 years on October 16), Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001), Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna (2006), Student of the Year (2012) and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016). The promotional campaign for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani started on May 25, Karan's 51st birthday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Karan Johar's filmography

Karan reunites not only with Alia, after her Bollywood debut Student of the Year, but also Jaya Bachchan, after Kabhi Kushi Kabhie Gham. He's also collaborated with longtime friends and colleagues, costume designer Manish Malhotra and choreographer Farah Khan, for the vibrant clothes and grand songs of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The film will also reunite Ranveer and Alia after Zoya Akhtar's 2019 coming-of-age musical Gully Boy. The two also shared the couch on the first episode of Koffee with Karan Season 7.

The romantic comedy also stars Namit Das, Tita Roy Chowdhury, Ronit Roy, Saswata Chatterjee, and Arjun Bijlani among others. The film has been shot across New Delhi, Mumbai, Russia and Jammu & Kashmir.

Produced by Karan's Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani will premiere in cinemas on July 28.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON