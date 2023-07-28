Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani release live updates: Rekha, Kajol, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur attend screening
Karan Johar's directorial Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is now running in theatres. It boasts of a star-studded cast including Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh and veteran actors Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan, Churni Ganguly and Tota Roy Chowdhary. Here are all the live updates about the film's release, screenings, cast members, promotions, movie review and much more.
- Fri, 28 Jul 2023 09:25 AM
Mouni Roy spotted at screening days after being hospitalised
Mouni Roy was seen at RRKPK screening days after she shared a picture of herself from the hospital.
- Fri, 28 Jul 2023 08:59 AM
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani review
The way Karan Johar blends emotions and humour is what remains the backbone of the film. Read full review here.
- Fri, 28 Jul 2023 08:57 AM
Varun Dhawan attends Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani screening
Varun Dhawan, who recently saw the release of his film Bawaal, was there to cheer for Karan Johar's film at YRF studio.
- Fri, 28 Jul 2023 08:51 AM
Aditya Roy Kapur at RRKPK screening
Aditya Roy Kapur is back from his European vacation with Ananya Panday and was spotted at the screening of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani on Thursday.
- Fri, 28 Jul 2023 08:47 AM
Kajol watches Karan Johar's film
Kajol was seen in a golden attire and brown shades as she reached YRF studio for RRKPK screening.
- Fri, 28 Jul 2023 08:45 AM
Rekha greets paparazzi upon her arrival at YRF studio
Rekha was spotted in white as she arrived for the film screening at YRF studio on Thursday.