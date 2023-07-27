Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani box office prediction: Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh could open to 8-10 cr haul

Producer and film business expert Girish Johar said that he expects a good opening for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani. “It is the one big film after Pathaan. We have had Zara Hatke Zara Bachke and Satyaprem Ki Katha (that performed well at the box office) this year, but these were mid-budget films.”

Opening day predictions

He added that the film may open at anything between ₹8-10 crore on Friday, and the collections will hopefully rise over the weekend. “If the audience really loves the film, and it manages a double-digit score on day one…if it maintains that, and rises to ₹12 crore or so on the second and third days, it can comfortably make ₹35-40 crore in the first weekend. Anything above that would be excellent, but anything below would mean that the film failed to match the audience's expectations. But that remains to be seen."

“Now this one not only comes from Dharma - a premium production company of the country - but also boasts of top A-listers from the industry. We have veterans like Jaya ji, Dharmendra ji, and Shabana ji. We also have the cream from the current lot - Ranveer and Alia,” Girish said, adding that the film's director (Karan) also adds to the credibility.

Barbenheimer Effect

“The good part is that this is a commercial film with a family bend and they are going all out in promoting the film. So I am expecting it gets a good start at the box office. I understand that Barbie and Oppenheimer are scoring big but those films have a very different - urban and multiplex-oriented audience. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, being a family film, caters to a different audience," he said.

Satellite and digital rights

Reports also suggested that the film has earned ₹160 crore, before release, through the sale of satellite and digital rights. However, those rights have been circulated in sister concerns - Viacom 18 and Jio Cinema. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has been co-produced by Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios.

Advance Bookings

The advance bookings for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani began on Monday, July 24. With Karan returning to direction after seven years, his fans are eagerly waiting for the new one. Karan's last directorial was Anushka Sharma-Ranbir Kapoor's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. However, he did direct short films in the Netflix anthology Lust Stories and Ghost Stories in 2020. By Tuesday day end, around 90,000 tickets had been sold in advance bookings at national cinema hall chains across India.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON