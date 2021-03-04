Rohan Shrestha’s father approves of Shraddha Kapoor: ‘If they decide to marry each other, I will happily do everything’

If the grapevine is to be believed, actor Shraddha Kapoor has been in a relationship with photographer Rohan Shrestha for a while now. Earlier this week, Rohan was seen celebrating Shraddha’s birthday with her in the Maldives and in one of the photos, even had his arms wrapped around her waist.

Rohan’s father, Rakesh Shrestha, gave his stamp of approval to Shraddha. He added that he would ‘happily do everything’ in case they decide to get married.

On being asked about Shraddha and Rohan’s relationship, Rakesh told ETimes, “As far as I was told, they were friends from their college days. Besides, they have many common friends in Juhu. They both are doing so well in their professional lives, so any decision they take about being together will also be a sensible and mature one.”

“If they decide to marry each other, I will happily do everything for them. The word 'objection' does not exist in my dictionary. And let me tell you, I call Rohan as 'My Dream', I rarely address him as 'Rohan',” he added.

Currently, Shraddha and Rohan are in the Maldives, for the wedding festivities of her cousin Priyaank Sharma with Shaza Morani. Several pictures and videos from the celebrations made their way to the internet. In one of them, Shraddha was seen giving a toast to the couple, while in another, she was seen dancing with her brother Siddhanth.

Last year, Shraddha was seen in two films -- Street Dancer 3D and Baaghi 3. She will be seen next in Luv Ranjan’s as-yet-untitled romantic drama, which marks her first collaboration with actor Ranbir Kapoor. The film will hit the theatres on March 18, 2022.

Shraddha will also be seen as a naagin - a shape-shifting snake - in a new three-film series directed by Vishal Furia and produced by Nikhil Dwivedi.