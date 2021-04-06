Rohanpreet Singh helps Neha Kakkar out of vanity van, fans love how they 'take care of each other'. Watch video

Rohanpreet Singh was the perfect gentleman as he and his wife, Neha Kakkar, posed for the paparazzi after a shoot. She needed some assistance getting down the steps of her vanity van and he came to her rescue.

In a video doing the rounds online, Rohanpreet is seen taking Neha’s hands in his and helping her step down to ground-level. The couple then proceeded to pose for the photographers. The visuals were shareed by several fan clubs, who praised the way the two looked after each other.

Currently, Neha is seen as a judge on Indian Idol 12 and has also recently released a single titled Marjaneya. The song, which featured Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla in the video, was an instant hit with fans.

Rohanpreet put out an appreciation post for Neha on Instagram after the success of Marjaneya. Sharing pictures of them cuddling up on a sofa, he called her his ‘queen’ and ‘angel’, and called himself her biggest admirer. “Rohu Loves You A lot Nehuuuuu!!! @nehakakkar #Marjaneya had to be a Huge hit coz of YOU My star!!! Aap kuch bhi gaate ya peform karte ho (No matter what you sing or perform), that is all GOLD!!” he added.

On Valentine’s Day, Rohanpreet got a special tattoo, which read “Nehu’s man”. Sharing a picture of him flaunting the tattoo, Neha wrote, “My Valentine gave me the Best Gift Ever!!!! Itnaaaa Pyaar Baby??? I asked him baby Pain hua hoga? He replied: Not at all, I kept singing Your Songs Nehu Babu @rohanpreetsingh Yes You’re #NehusMan and I’m Yours Now and Forever!!!! Love You The Most Babyyyy!!!! Happy Valentines Day Dear #NeHearts.”

Neha and Rohanpreet met in August last year while shooting for the music video of Nehu Da Vyah. After the shoot, he asked her for her Snapchat ID, and they began talking. After a whirlwind romance, they got married in October last year. They travelled to Dubai for their honeymoon.