Rohit Bose Roy takes a break from acting to direct: Now it is time to make my film

Rohit Bose Roy is excited about the kind of work that’s coming his way and has been busy in the recent months. But now the actor has decided to take a break from acting. “I am going to focus on my directorial. I have worked on the script which is ready and I will meet people to narrate the story. The next 18 months will be only about my film now. I have had a great time as an actor and done some good work, especially since 2016 and Kaabil. But now it is time to make my film,” he announces.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Among other work, he has wrapped up shoot for five films, “all in different languages” including a British venture. “It has been so heartening to shoot for five projects in the last one and a half years. I always had gratitude in my heart, but these projects have made me more so,” he shares.

Talking about his projects, he says, “My debut in Kannada cinema is an interesting subject. I play a cop in the Gujarati and Bengali films, which was fun, though in the latter my character ages from 32 to 75. As I can speak Gujarati and Bengali well, it wasn’t much of a problem. In the sci-fi British film Irah, I play the protagonist. It was wonderful to shoot and then there was a Hindi film, Forensic, too. I also shot for two web shows in between all this,” he grins.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

If these projects weren’t enough, he also played the titular role in a Dr BR Ambedkar (late political leader) play. The makers were impressed and increased the number of shows, he says. “It has been a good run. It was one of the biggest musical plays in India. We had 50 shows in 25 days. I didn’t even have enough time to prepare for the role, and was unsure if I would be able to pull it off. Most importantly, I don’t look like Babasaheb (Ambedkar), so I had to work hard to look convincing. Films hoti rehti hain, but I am really proud of this play,” he states.

Roy adds, “For Babasaheb, I asked the makers why those chose me and their answer boosted my confidence. They said, ‘You have the same vulnerability that Babasaheb had on his face. You are an outsider, who fought to make your path in the industry. Even after 25-30 years, you are still fighting on. And that’s what Babasaheb was, he kept on fighting for the Dalits right till the end’.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}