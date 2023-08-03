Rohit Roy reveals he called Karan Johar for work, asked him why he wasn't casting him in one of his movies

Rohit Roy has appeared in number of films and television shows in his decades-long career. In a new interview with Siddharth Kannan, the actor opened up about a time in his career when he was not receiving much work and ended up working for only nine days in a year. He also revealed that he called director Karan Johar for work. (Also read: Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Rohit Roy regrets quitting reality show due to injury, says he ‘felt bad’)

Actor Rohit Roy said that he called Karan Johar to ask why he isn't casting him in one of his movies.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rohit debuted with the Doordarshan show Swabhimaan back in 1995. He said that there was a time when he even called up directors and producers in the film industry to ask for work.

Rohit talks about speaking to Karan Johar

Now, in an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Rohit said, “I have called people and said that I want to work with you. Recently, I called Karan Johar and said that I have known you for such a long time, I am doing good work, you say that I am doing good work, so why are you not giving me work? I have realised that there are so many people who are there, who are doing their own thing. Everybody is on their own struggle. Maybe after this interview, Karan will call me and say that I am a part of Rocky Aur Rani Part 2."

Rohit says which character he would play in RRKPK sequel

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rohit was referring to Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, which released on July 28. Starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in lead roles, the film has been doing well at the box office. When the interviewer joked whether Ranveer would play his sidekick in the film, Rohit replied, “That will never happen. He will play my younger brother.”

Earlier in an interview with Hindustan Times, Ronit had said, “I deserve a lot more, I am made for much better things. I am not an insider. I don't get a hundred chances after my film flops. I didn't even get the next chance, I struggled for it. If my show becomes a hit, I don't get 10 other shows, I have to wait. I have become a better actor maybe because of the strife I have faced in my life.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He was last seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, where he had to quit due to an injury.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON