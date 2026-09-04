Rohit Saraf has addressed the dating rumours surrounding him and Pratibha Ranta, and he chose to do it with a rather cheeky response. The two have been spending plenty of time together while promoting their upcoming series The Revolutionaries, which has only added to the buzz around their equation. From their joint pictures to their social media exchanges, fans have been closely watching their camaraderie and wondering if there is more to it than friendship. Now, Rohit has finally responded to the question.

What he said

Rohit Saraf breaks his silence on Pratibha Ranta dating rumours, gives cheeky reply to fan.

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Rohit recently shared a bunch of pictures with Pratibha on Instagram, and the post soon got fans wondering about their equation once again. One user asked him outright, “Are you guys dating, or are you guys dating?” Rohit had a rather cheeky response ready. He replied, “No, we acted on a show together that's releasing on 11th September. Please watch The Revolutionaries on Prime Video.”

Rohit Saraf via Instagram.

Why Rohit and Pratibha sparked dating rumours

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{{^usCountry}} Rumours about Rohit Saraf and Pratibha Ranta being more than friends have been around since late 2025. The two were spotted together at Nikkhil Advani's Diwali party, and a video of them dancing together soon caught attention online. Since then, their frequent appearances together, especially while promoting The Revolutionaries, have continued to keep the dating talk alive. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rumours about Rohit Saraf and Pratibha Ranta being more than friends have been around since late 2025. The two were spotted together at Nikkhil Advani's Diwali party, and a video of them dancing together soon caught attention online. Since then, their frequent appearances together, especially while promoting The Revolutionaries, have continued to keep the dating talk alive. {{/usCountry}}

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Their social media activity has also given fans plenty to talk about. In a recent joint post, Rohit and Pratibha shared a bunch of candid pictures, including a selfie from a car and a picture of them clicking photos of each other in a lift. The post was shared ahead of the release of their song Mahiya, with the caption, “our favourite song #Mahiya from #TheRevolutionaries releases tomorrow and we cannot wait for you to love it too!!!!”

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Fans, of course, were quick to shower the duo with love. One comment read, “Fav. Ppls in 1 frame”. While their camaraderie and chemistry have often grabbed attention, neither Rohit nor Pratibha has confirmed a relationship. The two have continued to maintain that they are friends.

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What is The Revolutionaries about?

The dating rumours surrounding Rohit and Pratibha come just as the two are preparing for the release of The Revolutionaries. Directed by Nikkhil Advani, the period drama will premiere on Prime Video on September 11, 2026. The series is based on historian Sanjeev Sanyal’s book Revolutionaries: The Other Story Of How India Won Its Freedom.

The show brings lesser-known stories from India’s freedom struggle to the forefront. Set in the years following the Revolt of 1857, it follows four young revolutionaries and their involvement in the underground movement against British rule.

Rohit Saraf steps into the role of Sachindra Nath Sanyal, while Pratibha Ranta plays Pratibha Lahiri. Bhuvan Bam will be seen as Rash Behari Bose and Gurfateh Pirzada as Bagha Jatin. The cast also includes Jason Shah, Paoli Dam and Tota Roy Chowdhury.

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The Revolutionaries will release in Hindi, along with dubbed versions in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Bengali.