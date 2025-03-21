Rohman Shawl reveals why he is spotted with Sushmita Sen often: ‘I like spending time with her’

Rohman Shawl and Sushmita Sen have been fueling speculation with their regular public outings together, despite having announced their breakup four years ago. In an interview with The Times of India, Rohman shed some light on their continued camaraderie, revealing that he often accompanies Sushmita as a friend, but people assume that they are still together. He shared that he is single at the moment. Also read: Rohman Shawl turns protective as fan clicks selfie with Sushmita Sen at awards event, escorts her to car. Watch Rohman Shawl and Sushmita Sen broke up in December 2021, which they announced on Instagram.

Rohman on bond with Sushmita Sen

Rohman Shawl looked back at the time when he was dating Sushmita, and opened up about how they managed to maintain a connection even after their relationship came to an end.

He said, “In 2013, I began modelling in Delhi. I became a top model there, and with all that experience came to Mumbai. When I met Sushmita, I wasn’t focusing on becoming an actor. In fact, after my name was associated with hers, people thought that I wouldn’t take up modelling assignments and would switch to acting instead. Log sochne lage ab yeh kyun modelling karega (Why would he pick modelling assignment nows) and I stopped getting offers."

Opening up about her bond with her now and why is he often spotted with her, Rohman said, “I only accompany her as a friend. I like spending time with her. If the relationship didn’t have issues and if you have given so much to a relationship, then why would you run away from it? I am single right now, but because a big name of that stature has been associated with me, people think that I am still with her. So, nobody even approaches me (laughs). I totally believe in love and relationships. In fact, I like being in relationships that drive me.”

About the couple

Rohman Shawl and Sushmita Sen dated each other from 2018-2021. They broke up in December 2021, which they announced on Instagram. However, they are seen together at various events.

She had said, "We began as friends, we remain friends!!! The relationship was long over… the love remains!!! #nomorespeculations #liveandletlive #cherishedmemories #gratitude #love #friendship I love you guys!!! #duggadugga.”

Earlier, during her appearance on Rhea Chakraborty’s podcast Chapter 2, Sushmita revealed that she has been single for over two years.

She said, “I have no man in my life. I've been single for a while. It has been almost two years since I have been single, to be precise since 2021… I am not in a relationship. I have some incredibly wonderful people in my life who are my friends and they are all just waiting for a moment for me to call them and say, ‘Look, I'm pulling the car out, get in the backseat. We're driving to Goa’”.