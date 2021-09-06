Ronit Roy says Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar paid his security agency during pandemic, 'never even called'

Actor Ronit Roy, who also runs a security agency, has revealed how Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar and Karan Johar never held back on payments during the pandemic. Ronit said that while others decided to discontinue the services, leaving his employees in a lurch, the three actors transferred the money without even asking for bills.

Speaking to radio host Siddharth Kannan, Ronit said that ‘it’s part of the business' that people will stop paying for services they no longer need and he doesn't feel bad about it. However, he did praise two actors and a filmmaker for supporting him.

“So, Mr Bachchan, Akshay Kumar and Karan Johar. They never even called me. Actually, I was in doubt that all of this is shut, all the boys are at home. Their office called me that we have done the transfer, but send us the bills when things open again. I didn't ask them to do it, but they did it. My wife and I had a conversation… that time we did not know how long it will go on…I asked her what do we do? We decided that because I had 100-something employees on my payroll--someone's mother was ill, someone's father was ailing, someone's wife was pregnant, someone had a baby a month ago and another person had to pay EMIs of their house-- that we will cross that bridge when we get to it. We need to sustain these people,” he said.

He said he drew funds from the savings he had made over time, sold his equities and shares for his employees. He added that some people even held back on paying him for the work he had already done. Meanwhile, some of his friends also read the article about his financial condition and offered to help him out.

Ronit's wife and ‘guru’ also assured him that he was doing the right thing by looking after his employees. He could always buyback the things he had sold but ‘cannot put a price tag on the good wishes’ that his employees would have for him.

The actor added that he, too, had personal expenses and EMIs to pay but did not take the 3-month waiver that the government had introduced during the early days of the pandemic, last year.

Ronit will be seen next in Voot web series, Candy. He plays a teacher on the crime drama, which also stars Richa Chadha.