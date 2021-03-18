Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Roohi box office week 1: Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao film earns 16.41 crore
bollywood

Roohi box office week 1: Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao film earns 16.41 crore

Roohi box office: Starring Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma, the horror-comedy stands at a box office collection of ₹16.41 crore.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 11:55 AM IST
Janhvi Kapoor in a still from Roohi.

Roohi, starring Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma as the lead cast, has collected over 16 crore in its first week at the box office. The film was the first to arrive in theatres after the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting allowed cinema halls nationwide to operate at full capacity from February 1 with Covid-19 safety protocols put in place.

Roohi had released on the festival of Maha Shivratri last Thursday with an opening of around 3 crore. It maintained the pace during its first weekend but slowed down on working days. With a collection of 1.22 crore on Wednesday, the first week total of the film stands at 16.41 crore.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the box office collection of the film on Twitter. Calling it a 'respectable number', he wrote, "#Roohi is looking at approx 17.50 cr total in its *extended* Week 1... A respectable number, in view of the #Covid scenario... Thu 3.06 cr [#MahaShivratri], Fri 2.25 cr, Sat 3.42 cr, Sun 3.85 cr, Mon 1.35 cr, Tue 1.26 cr, Wed 1.22 cr. Total: 16.41 cr. #India biz."

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Chehre trailer: Emraan needs to Get Out of Amitabh's home, Rhea finally appears

Amazon Prime Video enters film production in India, to co-produce Ram Setu

Soni Razdan wants Covid-19 vaccine for actors: 'We actually can’t wear masks'

Amrita Rao's first picture with son Veer is pure delight

Roohi had received mixed reviews from the critics. The Hindustan Times review of the film read, "With a plot that's too convoluted and takes the entire runtime of the film to establish itself, Roohi terribly falters at storytelling, and fails to give out the message it intends to. Even until the intermission, you can't make out the exact reasoning behind whatever is unfolding on screen."

Also read: Amrita Rao's first picture with son Veer is pure delight, RJ Anmol calls him 'our world, our happiness'

Directed by Hardik Mehta, the film is based on the lines of the 2018 hit film Stree, which featured Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar in lead roles. It boasts of Janhvi's dance numbers Panghat and Nadiyon Paar with the latter being a rendition of Shamur's Let The Music Play.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
roohi janhvi kapoor rajkummar rao varun sharma

Related Stories

bollywood

Riteish Deshmukh makes injured Genelia's ponytail, gives her a hug. Watch

PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 10:29 AM IST
bollywood

Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha enjoy 'vegan and baingan' on lunch date, see pics

PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 09:53 AM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Farmers’ Protest
Parliament LIVE
India vs England 4th T20
Covid-19 cases in India
Amrita Rao
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP