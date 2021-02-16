Roohi posters: Rajkummar Rao, Varun Sharma are terrified grooms haunted by a ghost bride Janhvi Kapoor

The first look posters of Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming film Roohi are out and hint at a quirky horror comedy. While Rajkummar and co-star Varun Sharma are seen as grooms on the poster, Janhvi looks like a ghost bride. The posters go with the tagline: Mard Ko Zyada Dard Hoga.

Both Janhvi and Rajkummar had earlier shared a teaser of the story and captioned it, "Iss Bhootiya Shaadi mein aapka swagat hai! #MagicOfCinemaReturns; movie releases 11th March."

Roohi will mark the directorial debut of Hardik Mehta and has been written by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba. It is expected to have release on 1,500 screens. Roohi is a Maddock Films production and has been produced by Dinesh Vijan and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba.

Dinesh Vijan said, “At Maddock, we are all storytellers driven by our love for cinema in all its vibrant forms. While Stree was a genre bending tale that gave audiences something never seen before, Roohi takes this vision a step further by offering the same brand of spine chilling scares and quirky comedy. With a partner like Jio Studios that shares our passion for the eponymous 'bada parda', we hope Roohi rekindles the audience's long standing romance with the silver screen. It is a film tailor made to be viewed at your nearest theatre."

The film underwent several title change before being named Roohi. If was earlier titled Roohi Afza which was later changed to Roohi Afzana. Janhvi in an interview to Hindustan Times had said that the her character in Roohi is “one of the most exciting, challenging, complicated, physically demanding and emotionally taxing roles that I’ve had the privilege of doing.”