RRR: Ajay Devgn's first-look motion poster revealed on his birthday, fans laud 'killer visuals'

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli has unveiled the first-look motion poster featuring Ajay Devgn in his upcoming film, RRR. Ajay has a special role in the movie which stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead.

Sharing a link to the short teaser-poster, Rajamouli wrote, "LOAD... AIM... SHOOT... He derives strength from empowering his people!Presenting @AjayDevgn from #RRRMovie." The teaser, shot in a glossy, slow motion, CGI-loaded aesthetic that may or may not remind one of the graphic novel aesthetic of 300 or Sin City, begins with Ajay in a blanket, surrounded by enemy.





He is alone in a field as men in uniform close in. In the background, one can hear the words 'load, aim, shoot'. As the enemy reaches the final step, Ajay takes off his blanket and shows his dark uniform with a bullet belt strapped to his chest.

Ajay's fans were impressed by his first look from the movie. "Killing Visuals waiting for movie," read a comment on YouTube. "Real goosebumps. It's Top notch," wrote another.





Ajay also shared the first look and wrote, "Load. Aim. Shoot. Thank you @ssrajamouli for envisioning me in such an exciting and powerful character."

Earlier, the first look pictures of Alia Bhatt were also shared online on her birthday. In the first look as Sita, Alia painted a sombre mood as she was pictured lost in a thought. She wore a traditional green and red saree with flowers laid in front of her.

RRR is billed as a fictional tale based on the lives of two freedom fighters in early 20th century -- Alluri Sitarama Raju and Kumram Bheem. The film, which marks Rajamouli's return to the big screen after the mammoth success of his two-part Baahubali series, will open theatrically on October 13.

