RRR box office day 3 collection: SS Rajamouli's film shows growth on Sunday, earns 73 cr in 3 days

RRR, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, registered a powerful weekend at the box office. The film, which opened at a whopping worldwide collection of ₹257 crore, collected around ₹30 crore at the domestic box office on its first Sunday. The film's first domestic weekend total will be around ₹73 crore, slightly lower than Akshay Kumar's post-pandemic release Sooryavanshi. Also read: RRR movie review: Jr NTR and Ram Charan are dazzling, Bollywood has a lot to learn from this SS Rajamouli epic

The SS Rajamouli film has been written by KV Vijayendra Prasad. It also stars Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris. It is a fictional story about Indian revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR), who fought against the British Raj and Nizam of Hyderabad, respectively.

A Boxofficeindia.com report stated, "RRR has recorded fantastic collections on Sunday of 30-31 crore nett as the mass markets show huge jumps and were super strong". It further stated, “The first weekend will finish up with around 73 crore nett plus which is the second best number after Sooryavanshi which was nearly 77 crore nett”.

The film had released at the domestic box office with an opening of ₹20 crore. It showed little growth on Saturday with a collection of ₹23.75 crore.

The Telugu film has been dubbed in Hindi as well. As it wreleased in theatres on Friday, it recorded the best opening day performance by any Indian film of all time. With a global collection of ₹257 crore, RRR went on to beat SS Rajamouli's previous release Baahubali: The Conclusion, which had earned ₹224 crore on day one.

Ram Charan also celebrated his birthday on Sunday. He took to Twitter to thank his fans for their ‘birthday gift’. He tweeted, “Thank you for the immense love and appreciation for SS Rajamouli Garu's RRR. My warmest thanks to each and everyone who has watched the film in theatres with great enthusiasm. I humbly accept this amazing birthday gift.” The Hindustan Times review of RRR called the film ‘a wholesome entertainer’.

