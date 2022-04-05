RRR Hindi version inches towards 200 crore mark, crosses Akshay Kumar-starrer Sooryavanshi's lifetime business

SS Rajamouli's RRR has been breaking box office records. On Sunday, the film crossed the ₹900 crore mark globally, and on Tuesday, a trade analyst tweeted that the film's Hindi version is just inches away from crossing the ₹200 crore mark. The film is also expected to surpass Rohit Shetty's film Sooryavanshi's lifetime business on Tuesday, the 12th day of its release. (Also Read: RRR box office day 10 collections: SS Rajamouli film crosses ₹900-crore mark, is fifth-highest-grossing Indian film ever)

On Tuesday, trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “RRR will cross *lifetime biz* of #Sooryavanshi today... Will cruise past ₹ 200 cr tomorrow [Wed; Day 13], thus becoming the second #Hindi film to hit ₹ 200 cr mark [post pandemic]... [Week 2] Fri 13.50 cr, Sat 18 cr, Sun 20.50 cr, Mon 7 cr. Total: ₹ 191.59 cr. #India biz.”

The only other Hindi film to hit the ₹200 crore mark in nett earnings within India is The Kashmir Files. The Vivek Agnihotri directorial is the most successful Hindi film in the post-pandemic era. Analysts are pre

Sooryavanshi was released on November 5, 2021. The film starred Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles, along with Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh's cameos. According to Box Office India, the did a nett business of just over ₹190 crore in India.

On Monday, RRR became the fifth highest-grossing Indian film, beating Aamir Khan's PK's lifetime collection of ₹832 crore (worldwide gross) at the box office. Trade analysts estimate that it may go past the ₹1000-crore mark soon. It will be only the third Indian film to do so, behind Dangal and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion

RRR is directed by SS Rajamouli and stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead. The film is loaded with VFX and is based on the lives of Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR) and Alluri Seetharama Raju (Ram Charan) in pre-independence India. The movie also features Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Olivia Morris, Alison Doody, and Ray Stevenson.

(With inputs from ANI)

