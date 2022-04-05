Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / RRR Hindi version inches towards 200 crore mark, crosses Akshay Kumar-starrer Sooryavanshi's lifetime business
bollywood

RRR Hindi version inches towards 200 crore mark, crosses Akshay Kumar-starrer Sooryavanshi's lifetime business

Ram Charan, Jr NTR-starrer RRR is set to cross Rohit Shetty's directorial Sooryavanshi's box office earnings on Tuesday as per trade analysts.
RRR speculated to break Sooryavanshi's box office record.
Published on Apr 05, 2022 06:46 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

SS Rajamouli's RRR has been breaking box office records. On Sunday, the film crossed the 900 crore mark globally, and on Tuesday, a trade analyst tweeted that the film's Hindi version is just inches away from crossing the 200 crore mark. The film is also expected to surpass Rohit Shetty's film Sooryavanshi's lifetime business on Tuesday, the 12th day of its release. (Also Read: RRR box office day 10 collections: SS Rajamouli film crosses 900-crore mark, is fifth-highest-grossing Indian film ever)

On Tuesday, trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “RRR will cross *lifetime biz* of #Sooryavanshi today... Will cruise past 200 cr tomorrow [Wed; Day 13], thus becoming the second #Hindi film to hit 200 cr mark [post pandemic]... [Week 2] Fri 13.50 cr, Sat 18 cr, Sun 20.50 cr, Mon 7 cr. Total: 191.59 cr. #India biz.”

The only other Hindi film to hit the 200 crore mark in nett earnings within India is The Kashmir Files. The Vivek Agnihotri directorial is the most successful Hindi film in the post-pandemic era. Analysts are pre

RELATED STORIES

Sooryavanshi was released on November 5, 2021. The film starred Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles, along with Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh's cameos. According to Box Office India, the did a nett business of just over 190 crore in India.

On Monday, RRR became the fifth highest-grossing Indian film, beating Aamir Khan's PK's lifetime collection of 832 crore (worldwide gross) at the box office. Trade analysts estimate that it may go past the 1000-crore mark soon. It will be only the third Indian film to do so, behind Dangal and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion

RRR is directed by SS Rajamouli and stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead. The film is loaded with VFX and is based on the lives of Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR) and Alluri Seetharama Raju (Ram Charan) in pre-independence India. The movie also features Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Olivia Morris, Alison Doody, and Ray Stevenson.

(With inputs from ANI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Topics
rrr sooryavanshi ss rajamouli ram charan jr ntr
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP