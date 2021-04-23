RRR, Pushpa, Liger, Radhe Shyam, Adipurush Are pan India films the way forward?

The Baahubali franchise, the KGF series, Saaho (2019) and the upcoming projects such as SS Rajamouli’s RRR, Pushpa, Liger, Radhe Shyam and Adipurush have one thing is common. These are all pan-India films. So given the rise in the number of such projects, it can be safely said that filmmakers have now, more than ever before, warmed up to the idea of such grand scale pan India projects.

We talk to actors, some who have been a part of such projects, and find out what they think about the whole concept. Here’s what they have to say:

Rana Daggubati

Baahubali has been hugely responsible for pushing this concept and then we have seen films such as Saaho and KGF, so yes we must all focus on making more such films. It is not easy for actors from south to make a film in Hindi or Bengali all the time but that does not mean that they don’t have fans in that region. So pan India films open up that market.

Actor Raai Laxmi has done films in different languages.

Raai Laxmi

I have always maintained that actors don’t like to be limited. Yes we have the demarcation because of the language we make films in but for a long time now those films have been dubbed in different languages and done well in regions beyond the specific industry it is made in. So pan India films will definitely be a step in utilizing that base of audience.

Asha Bhat

I think pan India films are what the future of cinema is. Why should we have nay limit. If a film is good then it should reach everyone in the country irrespective of the language it is conceived in. The success of films such as Baahubali and KGF have shows that there is an audience all over the country who is ready to lap up such films.

Actor Aftab Shivdasani will be soon seen in a Kannada film.

Aftab Shivdasani

It is a no brainer. Of course if you want your product that you have worked so hard on to reach the maximum number of people, you have to go big. The success of some past few such pan India films shows that the concept is fool proof and that the audiences are excited about such projects.

Actor Rashmika Mandanna will be seen in pan India film, Pushpa

Rashmika Mandanna

For actors we just want more and more people to watch our films. Now audiences have become far more accepting towards films made in different languages. So that barrier is not there anymore. It means that they are willing to watch actors from different industries as long as the film is good. I am also doing such projects including Pushpa and I would love to continue to do them.

