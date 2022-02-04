Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Run Lola Run star Franka Potente reacts to Taapsee Pannu-starrer Looop Lapeta, shares a message for her. Watch

Franka Potente, star of Run Lola Run, on which Looop Lapeta is based, has sent the film's team and lead actor Taapsee Pannu her best wishes.
Franka Potente was the lead actor in Run Lola Run. Taapsee Pannu is playing the same role in the Hindi remake Looop Lapeta.
Published on Feb 04, 2022 08:36 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Taapsee Pannu received a rather special wish for her new film Looop Lapeta on its release day. German actor Franka Potente, star of Run Lola Run, the film of which Looop Lapeta is the official remake, sent a video message for Taapsee and the team of the film.

Taapsee herself shared the video message from Franka on Twitter on Friday. In the brief selfie video, the 47-year-old actor said, "Hi guys, this is Franka. I think it is so exciting that you are shooting a remake of Run Lola Run after all these years. I'm honoured. I think it's very cool. I just wanted to wish you good luck."

The actor had a special message for Taapsee, who is reprising the role she originally played. "Good luck to Taapsee. I'm sure you will be amazing and I can't wait to see the film," she said in the video.

An excited Taapsee shared the video, writing, "This makes it special looooooop number of times! Thank you, Franka! It’s launch day for #LooopLapeta & here we have the OG Savi, loooped along to win our hearts #LooopLapeta streaming from today on #Netflix."

Looop Lapeta is the official Hindi remake of Run Lola Run, the 1998 German experimental thriller. The film follows a woman named Lola (played by Franka) who needs to obtain 100,000 Deutschmarks in 20 minutes to save the life of her boyfriend Manni. It received critical acclaim and has acquired a cult status among film fans over the years.

Looop Lapeta, directed by Aakash Bhatia, also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin apart from Taapsee. The film follows a similar premise to Run Lola Run where Taapsee's character Savi needs to race against time to save her boyfriend Satya (Tahir), who ends up losing a large sum of money that must be delivered to a mobster. The film began streaming on Netflix on Friday, February 4.

 

