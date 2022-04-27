Runway 34 celeb review: Kapil Sharma calls Ajay Devgn's film ‘beautiful’, Jackky Bhagnani praises GF Rakul Preet Singh

Ajay Devgn's Runway 34 is set to release this Friday. Also starring Rakul Preet Singh and Amitabh Bachchan in pivotal roles, the film is a thriller that revolves around the investigation into an emergency landing of a flight at an airport. Several celebrities such as Kapil Sharma, Jackky Bhagnani, Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh have already seen the film and shared their reviews on social media. Also read: Ajay Devgn called up Salman Khan after announcing Runway 34 as an Eid release, asked, 'are you okay?'

Kapil shared a still from the film on Twitter and wrote, "Beautiful, brilliant, full of thrill, wonderful performance by all the actors, what a beautiful film #Runway34 is (clapping emojis) kudos to@ajaydevgn paji for the wonderful direction."

Jackky Bhagnani also watched the film and said girlfriend Rakul Preet has made him proud with her performance. Calling Runway 34 a ‘must watch’, he shared a note on Twitter to appreciate the movie. It read, “#Runway34 is technically one of the most superior films I have seen off late. It emotionally completely engages you. All direction by @ajaydevgn sir. Outstanding performances by all. @amitabhbachchan sir just lights up the screen, @rakulpreet you just made me sooo proud — All the best team and I am so sure the audiences will love the film.”

Genelia Deshmukh also shared words of appreciation for Rakul. She shared a picture with her on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “Dear @rakulpreet. Just want to tell you, you were so so good in #runway34 and I wish you all the best in everything you do. All my love to you and your parents.”

Genelia Deshmukh penned a small note for Rakul Preet Singh.

Vatsal Sheth shared a picture of him and his wife Ishita Dutta posing with Ajay Devgn on Twitter and wrote, "With our on screen father. Watched Runway34...wow what a movie…an edge of seat thriller! @ajaydevgn as The director The actor simply superb!!" Ajay played Vatsal's father in the film Tarzan: The Wonder Car and was seen as Ishita's father in Drishyam.

Vatsal Sheth and wife Ishita Dutta with Ajay Devgn.

Runway 34 has been directed and produced by Ajay Devgn himself and also stars Boman Irani, Angira Dhar and Aakanksha Singh.

