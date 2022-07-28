Russo Brothers pick Priyanka Chopra over Deepika Padukone as new Captain Marvel: 'We are good friends, huge fans'

The Russo Brothers are friends with Priyanka Chopra and would not chose anyone, even Deepika Padukone, over her. The director duo are producing Priyanka's debut web show, Citadel. When they were recently asked to choose between Priyanka and Deepika for a new Captain Marvel, they chose the former without batting an eyelid. Also read: The Gray Man sequel and spin-off announced days after Joe Russo guaranteed Dhanush's return

Priyanka's fan page on Instagram shared a video from the recent press conference of The Russo Brothers' film, The Gray Man, along with Dhanush, in Mumbai. In a candid chat, when they were asked to choose between Priyanka and Deepika Padukone as the next Captain Marvel, they said, "We have to pick Priyanka. (We are) Huge fans, big fans. We are very good friends. We are working on a project. We are producing a show, Citadel."

The Russo Brothers have always praised Priyanka in their interview. Talking to Indianexpress.com about Priyanka, Joe Russo had said last year, “She’s an incredible star. I mean I think she has been amazing. We just had a table read of the show a couple of days ago and it was fantastic."

Anthony Russo and Joe Russo directed a mid-credits scene in Captain Marvel, that had the titular character meeting Avengers. Brie Larson had played Captain Marvel in the 2019 film.

Priyanka wrapped up the shoot of Citadel a few weeks ago. Talking to Collider about the show, she said in December last year, “There is nothing like Citadel on television, I think. It’s extremely high scale, extremely finessed action, stunts, but at the same time it’s a drama and it has heart. So, I think there is really nothing like that on TV right now and that is one of the big reasons I really wanted to do it. Doing something for multiple episodes…you know it’s a commitment.”

Priyanka has Hollywood films Ending Things and It's All Coming Back in the pipeline. She will also be featuring in a Hindi film – Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa, co-starring Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

