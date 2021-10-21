Saba Ali Khan is irate after paparazzi chase after Jeh Ali Khan; calls it 'torturing a child'

Saba Ali Khan took to Instagram Stories on Thursday morning to bash the Mumbai paparazzi. A few photographers chased after her nephew Jehangir Ali Khan as he attended a birthday party with his mother, actor Kareena Kapoor on Wednesday.

Saba, upset at the paparazzi's behaviour, shared a video on Instagram. It showed a photographer screaming at Jeh's nanny for her attention. The paparazzi also used bright flashes on Jeh's face as he left the venue in a car, sitting in his nanny's lap. A paparazzo could be heard telling another to keep chasing after the car.

“Is this what media want? To torture a child?! Chasing? Watch the video. Stop! He's a baby,” she wrote in her post. Also on Thursday, Saba had shared a picture from her niece Inaaya's recent birthday party. It showed her holding Jeh in her arms. “Jeh...my JAAN. MISSING my munchkin. Media captured him attending a party .. I was reminded of this MOMENT. Love you my dumpling. Protect you Always. Though guess he loves the earring..he's aiming to pull out!! Watch the little naughty fistt,” she wrote.

Her followers also expressed concern at media's behaviour. “I think media should spare him. He looks scared seeing so many noisy people and camera flashes,” wrote one. Others fawned at Jeh's cuteness. “It's like Sharmila T Pataudi holding a baby Randhir Kapoor. Such an uncanny resemblance between the aunt and nephew,” wrote another fan.

Jeh is the second child of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor. Saba is Saif's younger sister and daughter of veteran actor Sharmila Tagore. Saif and Kareena also have a four-year-old son, Taimur.

Recently, on Saba's throwback picture of Sharmila and her father Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi, one internet user commented, “You seem to live in your parents past and your siblings present. Live for yourself. If we are interested in them then we will follow them not you.”

Saba responded saying, "There is always a choice ... I love my parents n the past .. good times. Siblings too. And a bit of me also! A liiiittle bit of everything ...what works for me . You do what works for you . Have a great weekend. Stay safe."

