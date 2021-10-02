Saba Ali Khan had the cutest conversation with nephew Jehangir Ali Khan, here's how he pulled her earring off

Saba Ali Khan is the doting aunt to her niece and nephews and couldn't hold herself back when she got to meet all of them at sister Soha Ali Khan's daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu's recent birthday bash. Saba shared a funny post about her brother Saif Ali Khan's son Jeh, who was clicked in her arms.

While Saba later deleted the post from her Instagram Stories, it imagined a conversation between her and Jehangir as the latter wanted to play with her earring. Saba even removed the earring and handed it over to Jehangir. The conversation went:

Jeh: I want the earring

Me: You'll get hurt Jaan

Jeh: I'm keeping it

Me: Be careful…it might hurt!

Jeh: Amma! Buajaan isn't letting me break her earring

Me: (Expression says it) I give up

Saba Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan at Inaaya's birthday bash.

Saba had dropped several pictures from Inaaya's birthday bash, held earlier this week. She had shared a picture with Jehangir's older brother Taimur too, who is also called Tim. Sharing a photo with him on Instagram, Saba explained what went on at the party. She wrote, "TIM....my Jaan Too. Puppet show ...more exciting..and Popcorn! Phupi (Buajaan to him) .. Poses can wait. Love this munchkin... who's growing up too fast! Mahsha'Allah. #timtim #taimuralikhan #jaan #saifalikhanpataudi @kareenakapoorkhan."

Saba dotes on Inaaya too and had shared a sweet birthday wish for her on Instagram. Sharing a picture of her, she wrote, “AaPpY Birthday....to MY Jàan. Stay blessed. Aani will always have your back ! (Aani...short for khalajaani).”

Saba was among near and dear ones to attend Inaaya's birthday bash hosted by Soha and her husband Kunal Kemmu. Kareena had attended the bash with sons Taimur and Jehangir. Neha Dhupia, who is pregnant with her second child, had also joined the party with her daughter Mehr.