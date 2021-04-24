Saba Ali Khan posts unseen childhood photo of Sara Ali Khan in a salwar kameez, fans call her a ‘princess’

Saba Ali Khan often posts pictures of her family on Instagram, much to the delight of her fans. On Saturday, she shared a never-seen-before childhood photo of her niece, actor Sara Ali Khan, wearing a pink and turquoise salwar kameez.

“I Wonder… Who's this ??? (Too easy) Clicked by ME. #saturdayfun,” Saba wrote in her caption. Fans correctly guessed that it was Sara, with many of them complimenting her. “Love you princess sara,” one commented, while another called her a ‘very sweet innocent girl’. A third wrote, “aww so adorable”.

On Friday, Saba shared an unseen photo of her nephew Ibrahim Ali Khan that was clicked by her, and asked fans to guess who it was.

Saba is the daughter of late cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and actor Sharmila Tagore. She is the sister of actors Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan. Many of her Instagram posts feature her parents and siblings. She also shares photos of her nieces and nephews -- Sara, Ibrahim, Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.

Earlier this month, Saba revealed in an Instagram post that as she went to a studio to get some family photos printed, an employee remarked that there were hardly any pictures of her. She explained that she loves ‘family moments’.

Sara made her Bollywood debut with Kedarnath in 2018 opposite late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. She then went on to star in Simmba and Love Aaj Kal. Last year, she made her digital debut with the Coolie No 1 remake, alongside actor Varun Dhawan. The film released to largely negative reviews on Amazon Prime Video.

Sara will be seen next in Atrangi Re, directed by Aanand L Rai. The film, which also stars actors Akshay Kumar and Dhanush, is scheduled for a theatrical release on August 6.

