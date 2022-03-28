Saba Ali Khan shares ‘cutest pic’ of nephew Jehangir Ali Khan as he poses in shades, see here

Saba Ali Khan has dropped yet another cute picture of her nephew Jehangir Ali Khan, called Jeh by the family. The one-year-old is seen wearing someone's shades in the picture. He is seen in a grey sweatshirt and a bib with ‘little soldier’ written on it. Jeh is the second son of actors Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"My Little Soldier #jehjaan TAG if used," Saba wrote in the caption as she shared the picture on Instagram. The picture seems to have been clicked in his nursery which has animal theme wallpaper on the walls.

Kareena's fan club reacted to the photo, “Oh my Godddd the Cutest picture. This pic made my day.” Almost everybody called him “cute” in the comments section. A fan also said, “He is love MashAllah @sabapataudi say MashAllah.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jeh was born in February last year. Just like his older brother Taimur, the little one is also the paparazzi's favourite. Saba and Kareena occasionally share pictures of him on Instagram.

On Jeh's first birthday last month, Saba had shared a picture of him along with a childhood picture of Saif. Sharing it, she asked her fans if he looked like his father. “My Jeh Jaan....turns 1!! I Luv you.... God bless. Does he look like his Abba (father)? #monday #happybirthday #1st #jehalikhan #jeh #jaan #saifalikhanpataudi #timtim,” she wrote.

Saba's actor sister Soha Ali Khan also shared a video from his playtime and it went viral. It showed Jeh dancing to the music by turning around on his knees.

Kareena had also dropped a picture of Jeh playing with his older brother Taimur. She captioned it with an imaginary conversation, “Bhaiii, wait for me I am One today, let’s explore the world together …of course with Amma following us everywhere…Happy birthday My Jeh baba…My life. #Mera Beta #My Tiger #To Eternity and beyond.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kareena will now be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha. The film stars Aamir Khan in the titular role. She will also make her OTT debut with a yet-untitled film.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON