Saba Ali Khan replies to each person who asked ‘where is Amrita Singh’ in her new post: 'At her home I suppose'

Saba Ali Khan often replies to trolls who question her posts about her family members. On Women's Day, Saba had dedicated a post to all the women members of her family including sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor. She has now replied to trolls who asked her why she did not include Saif Ali Khan's first wife Amrita Singh in her post. Also read: Saba Ali Khan disses Gehraiyaan, wonders if she can ‘switch back to A Thursday’; fan calls her ‘quite snarky

She shared a montage of pictures of her mom Sharmila Tagore, sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor, sister Soha Ali Khan, niece Sara Ali Khan, and others on Instagram. She captioned the post, “Happy Women's Day....! 8.3.2022 To ALL those women, who strived to make a difference, with strength, wit, humor and humanity..... Here's... celebrating YOU! Today and Always. Family, friends and those missing... Here's to each of you. #staystrong #happywomensday #happyinternationalwomansday #sharmilatagore #amma.”

When one of her followers asked, “Where is Amrita ji?” Saba replied, “sleeping safely at home…I suppose.” The Instagram user replied to her with a fire and angry face emoji. A follower directly asked Saba, “Did you forget to add Amrita Singh." Replying to them with sarcasm, Saba wrote, "Oooops! Must have! Thanks for the reminder…Please remind me in 2023…if you're following my handle" along with a hands joined in prayer icon.

One of her followers commented to the post, "The strongest one is missing, the one who loved and supported three kids of your family all by herself (Yes, Saif was a kid too)." Saba asked him, “How old are you?” Another simply mentioned in the comments section "Amrita Singh" along with a sad face emoji. Saba replied to them, "You don't like her? Suggested by your emoticon."

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh were married for 13 years before a much-talked-about divorce. The two had tied the knot in 1991 with a 13-year age gap. While Saif was 21, Amrita was 33 at the time of their wedding. They have two kids together: Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. After his divorce in 2004, Saif tied the knot with Kareena Kapoor in 2012. They are parents to sons Taimur and Jehangir.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON