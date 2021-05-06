Saba Ali Khan shares old pic of Sharmila Tagore, asks fans who among Saif Ali Khan, Soha and her 'resemble ma the most'

Saba Ali Khan, jewellery designer and actor Saif Ali Khan's sister, on Thursday shared a vintage picture of her mother Sharmila Tagore. Taking to Instagram, she asked her fans a question about herself and her siblings. She captioned her post, "Which one of us resembles MA the most u think?"

Reacting to the post, her fans shared their thoughts in the comments section. A fan said, "both! Eyes and nose like Soha and lips and chin like You God bless u all. Takecare besafe," replying to which Saba wrote, "true! Stay safe..." Another fan wrote, "u.....in her elegance," and Saba said, "thank u". A third fan wrote, "Soha 100 prcnt," and Saba commented, " in some angles ...uncanny identical. Agree. We all have a bit of her ;)" "Ooh it’s weird u posted this cause just yesterday I was seeing ur pics and thinking : you and ur mom are look-alike. Love from Bahrain," commented a fan.

Saba has been pictures from her family album. Her posts feature Sharmila, her father Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, Saif, his wife Kareena Kapoor, Soha, her husband Kunal Kemmu, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.

On her birthday on May 1, Soha and Kareena wished Saba as she turned 45. Soha had shared an old picture with her sister. She captioned it, "Happy birthday Apa - love you loads and hope to celebrate this and many other unrecognised occasions soon!! @sabapataudi." Saba had commented, "thank you love u!" Taking to Instagram Stories, Kareena wish her sister-in-law by sharing her picture. She had written, "Happy Birthday, darling Saba! Love you."

Saba had also shared an anecdote from when she decided to get prints of some family photos and a staff member of the studio pointed out that there were hardly any pictures of her. On Instagram, she had written, “When I decided to get some family prints made...the photo studio commented ..‘mam you've given all babies and family pictures. Barely any of you!!’ Well... I Love family moments."

In an interview Saba had expressed her love for Sharmila. She had said that she loves her mother's work and is very proud of her. Calling Sharmila fabulous and an all-rounder, Saba added that she has been a wonderful mother and wife.