Saba Ali Khan shares photo of baby Ibrahim Ali Khan, fan calls him ‘copy of Saif Ali Khan’

Saba Ali Khan, sister of actor Saif Ali Khan, shared a childhood photo of his son, Ibrahim Ali Khan, on Instagram. She asked fans to guess who it was, with many of them giving the right answer in the comments section. “I wonder… Who's this??? Clicked by ME. #fridayfun,” her caption read.

In the picture, little Ibrahim could be seen wearing a black T-shirt, as he sat inside what appeared to be a toy car. He looked straight into the camera. One fan remarked that he looked like a ‘copy of Saif’.

Saba often shares pictures from her personal album. Her posts feature her family members, including Saif, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Inaaya, Sharmila Tagore and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi.

Earlier this month, Saba revealed in an Instagram post that when she went to a studio to get some family photos printed, an employee of the shop remarked that there were hardly any pictures of her. “When I decided to get some family prints made...the photo studio commented ..‘mam you've given all babies and family pictures. Barely any of you!!’ Well... I Love family moments,” she wrote.

Also see: Virat Kohli dedicates half-century to daughter Vamika, blows kiss to Anushka Sharma. Watch video

Saba earlier shared pictures of Ibrahim from a photoshoot for designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, and called herself ‘an aunt bursting with pride’. “STANDING TALL. Ive seen the baby, the young boy,the youthful teen and now mahshallah a grown man. I'm an aunt bursting with pride. You're a success story who's made it on his own. Wishing you life's very best. Love you,” one of the photos was captioned.

The caption for another read, “A STAR IS BORN. You make me proud! The man you've become speaks volumes of WHO U truly R. Stay safe . Love you.”