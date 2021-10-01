Saba Ali Khan shares her first picture with nephew Jeh, calls him her 'jaan'. See here

Saba Ali Khan has shared pictures with her two nephews Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. Both the photos were clicked at her niece Inaaya Naumi Kemmu's birthday earlier this week.

She captioned the picture with Taimur: “TIM....my Jaan Too. Puppet show ...more exciting..and Popcorn! Phupi (Buajaan to him) .. Poses can wait Love this munchkin... who's growing up too fast! Mahsha'Allah.” In the photo, Taimur wore a denim shirt and looked at a distance. Saba looked into the camera with a smile.

Saba Ali Khan shared a picture of Jeh.

She posted the picture with Jeh on her Instagram Stories. Saba held Jeh in her arms and both of them looked into the camera. She called him her ‘jaan’ in the post. This is the first picture she has shared with Jeh on her page. Earlier, she had shared a picture-combo of Jeh and herself as a baby. “My JAaN.....! Jeh Jaan.... and me! Do we resemblance each other? Definitely.. clicked alike know,” she wrote.

Saba often shares photos of her family on Instagram. Recently, a person on her page asked her, “Do they all even bother about you?” Saba replied, “Why does THAT ‘bother’ YOU??”

Saba is the middle child of actor Sharmila Tagore and late cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. Saif is the oldest while Soha is the youngest.

Taimur and Jeh are the sons of her brother Saif Ali Khan and his wife Kareena Kapoor. Apart from the two, Saif also has kids Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan from his first marriage to actor Amrita Singh.

Inaaya's birthday was celebrated on Wednesday at Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu's home. Saba, Kareena, Ibrahim, Neha Dhupia and other friends joined the party. Sharing a picture of Inaaya, Saba wrote in another post. “HAaPpY Birthday....to MY Jàan. Stay blessed . Aani will always have your back ! (Aani....short for khalajaani)," she wrote. Replying to her post, Soha wrote, “See you soon Aani.”