Inside Inaaya's birthday party: Hugs from Taimur, tattoo for Ibrahim Ali Khan and love from Kareena Kapoor. See pics

Inaaya Naumi Kemmu turned four on Wednesday and on the occasion, her parents Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu hosted a unicorn-themed party for her. The birthday bash was attended by many family members and friends, including Kareena Kapoor, Taimur Ali Khan, Jeh Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Neha Dhupia.

The birthday girl wore a pink dress with a matching hairband at her party. A glimpse of Inaaya's dress was shared by Soha through her Instagram Stories earlier in the day. She also shared a picture of a signboard placed at the party. The board read, “Welcome to Inaaya's Unicorn Land.”

The guests, too, shared pictures from the party. Kareena shared pictures of her son Taimur and her stepson Ibrahim Ali Khan getting matching tattoos on their arms. The picture was originally shared by Ibrahim with the caption, “Only person I'd get matching tattoos with.” Taimur sported a wide grin as he and Ibrahim posed for the cameras. She also shared a picture of Taimur hugging Inaaya.

From left: Taimur and Ibrahim Ali Khan get matching tattoos, Taimur hugs Inaaya, Kareena Kapoor poses with Neha Dhupia while Taimur photobombs them and Kareena-Neha pose with Soha Ali Khan.

Meanwhile, Neha shared a closer look at the decor of the party and shared a boomerang video of her daughter Mehr seated on a small white chair. Mehr wore a hair clip with colourful ribbons attached to it. Neha also shared a picture of Mehr planting a kiss on Inaaya's head. She also posed with Soha and Kareena, with colourful balloons and an inflated bounce house seen in the background. A swing could also be seen at the party.

A glimpse of Inaaya's birthday party.

Neha Dhupia shared pics from Inaaya's birthday party.

Kareena had also taken her younger son Jeh along with her to the party. The paparazzi had photographed the mother-son duo leaving their house and making their way to Soha's house.

Soha has previously revealed that Inaaya shares a close bond with Taimur and Jeh. Speaking with a leading daily, Soha said, “Inaaya listens to Taimur a lot, she tries to copy whatever he does and wants to be faster than him. As they say, when you have an older sibling, you try and learn faster.” Speaking with Zoom Digital about Inaaya's bond with Jeh, Soha said, earlier this year, “She's very caring and protective. She's going to be an amazing older sister.”