Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Saba Ali Khan shares video on 'misrepresentation of surrogacy' in Mimi: 'Enjoyed it but...'
bollywood

Saba Ali Khan shares video on 'misrepresentation of surrogacy' in Mimi: 'Enjoyed it but...'

Saba Ali Khan has shared a video that highlights 'complete misrepresentation of surrogacy' in Kriti Sanon-starrer Mimi.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON AUG 11, 2021 06:56 PM IST
Saba Ali Khan shared a video showing 'complete misrepresentation of surrogacy' in Mimi.

Saba Ali Khan, sister of actor Saif Ali Khan, on Wednesday shared a video that spoke about the 'complete misrepresentation of surrogacy' in Mimi. Taking to Instagram Stories, Saba reposted the video, saying that she liked the film but urged her followers to watch the video.

The original video, shared by an In vitro fertilization (IVF) doctor, spoke about the misinformation about surrogacy in Mimi. The doctor, in a part of the video, said, "The moment I saw the trailer of Mimi...I knew this movie was going to be a complete misrepresentation of surrogacy...It is appalling to see the amount of misinformation this movie presents to us with."

Saba dropping the post saying that she liked the film but urged her followers to watch the video.

He continued, "In fact, it is sad to see the makers and the writers, before making a film on such a complex and sensitive subject, have not taken even an inch of an effort to research the facts and the laws and the regulations that move around surrogacy in our country. If they had taken five minutes to Google surrogacy laws in India, they would have realised that their entire movie was based on false statements and false information."

The video also calls out the team behind the movie for the use of 'loose and sleazy language' around sensitive topics. It also speaks on the laws around surrogates used by foreigners in India.

Sharing the clip, Saba wrote, "Enjoyed Mimi... But, it is important to understand this subject... correctly." She also wrote 'watch this' along with the video.

Also Read | Sara Ali Khan says Taimur called her 'gol' just once: 'I don't think he is body-shaming me'

The film which recently released on Netflix features Kriti Sanon in the lead role. In the movie, Kriti essays the role of a young surrogate mother.

The film also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Manoj Pahwa, Sai Tamhankar and Supriya Pathak. Directed by Laxman Utekar, Mimi is a remake of Samroudhhi Porey's National Award-winning Marathi film Mala Aai Vhhaychy! (2011).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mimi mimi look kriti sanon kriti sanon movies
RELATED STORIES
TRENDING NEWS

Human gets helping paw from doggo while pushing car out of waterlogged street

Martyred at 18

R Madhavan shares clips of empty airport and aircraft during journey. Watch

Comedian Atul Khatri has a hilarious solution for vaccine certificate hassles
TRENDING TOPICS
Parliament Session Live
Priyanka Chopra
Hartalika Teej 2021 Wishes
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Amitabh Bachchan
August 2021 festivals
Shamita Shetty
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP