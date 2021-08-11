Saba Ali Khan shares video on 'misrepresentation of surrogacy' in Mimi: 'Enjoyed it but...'

Saba Ali Khan, sister of actor Saif Ali Khan, on Wednesday shared a video that spoke about the 'complete misrepresentation of surrogacy' in Mimi. Taking to Instagram Stories, Saba reposted the video, saying that she liked the film but urged her followers to watch the video.

The original video, shared by an In vitro fertilization (IVF) doctor, spoke about the misinformation about surrogacy in Mimi. The doctor, in a part of the video, said, "The moment I saw the trailer of Mimi...I knew this movie was going to be a complete misrepresentation of surrogacy...It is appalling to see the amount of misinformation this movie presents to us with."

Saba dropping the post saying that she liked the film but urged her followers to watch the video.

He continued, "In fact, it is sad to see the makers and the writers, before making a film on such a complex and sensitive subject, have not taken even an inch of an effort to research the facts and the laws and the regulations that move around surrogacy in our country. If they had taken five minutes to Google surrogacy laws in India, they would have realised that their entire movie was based on false statements and false information."

The video also calls out the team behind the movie for the use of 'loose and sleazy language' around sensitive topics. It also speaks on the laws around surrogates used by foreigners in India.

Sharing the clip, Saba wrote, "Enjoyed Mimi... But, it is important to understand this subject... correctly." She also wrote 'watch this' along with the video.

The film which recently released on Netflix features Kriti Sanon in the lead role. In the movie, Kriti essays the role of a young surrogate mother.

The film also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Manoj Pahwa, Sai Tamhankar and Supriya Pathak. Directed by Laxman Utekar, Mimi is a remake of Samroudhhi Porey's National Award-winning Marathi film Mala Aai Vhhaychy! (2011).