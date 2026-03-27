Saba Azad hospitalised due to Cyclospora cayetanensis; Hritik Roshan keeps her spirits up: ‘Lost 4 kg, worst 14 days’

Saba posted a picture of her throwing the peace sign while lying in a massive hospital bed. She revealed in the caption that she was hospitalised, writing, “Worst 14 days of my life. Cyclospora cayetanensis you nasty piece of work!! For somone who only ever eats home food, carries her water bottle everywhere, this bug came outa nowhere, that too at the busiest time of the year for me. Iv lost 4 kgs that I didn’t have spare in two weeks and I can barely walk.”

Actor Saba Azad has been hospitalised due to the Cyclospora cayetanensis parasite. She took to her Instagram on Friday to post a picture of her looking shrunken in a massive hospital bed. Assuring that Hrithik Roshan has been keeping her spirits up, she revealed what happened, calling it the ‘worst 14 days’ of her life.

She added that she was working out but suddenly couldn’t lift anything due to weakness. “One day im training twice a day, doing pull-ups, lifting heavy and the next im half my size, without strength to lift a goddamn toothpick leave alone weights. So pls for the love of your gut wash your salad leaves and veg like your life depends on it - cause sometimes it really does!! Our new method is Baking soda + veggie wash (Herbal Strategi has a good one),” wrote Saba.

She ended her note by writing that Hrithik has been by her side, “(camera emoji) by @hrithikroshan who’s kept my very grumpy sprits up and always manages to find humour in the darnest situations. PS - I haven’t shrunk quite as much as it may seem here, the bed is supersized and the angle is wide.”

About Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad Hrithik was married to Sussanne Khan from 2000 to 2014. The couple were married in a private ceremony in Bengaluru and have two sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan, born in 2006 and 2008. They separated in 2013, and their divorce was finalised in 2014. The couple parted amicably and have remained friends, apart from co-parenting their sons.

Hrithik and Saba began dating in 2022 and marked their fourth anniversary in October 2025. The couple were spotted on dinner dates and at Karan Johar’s 50th birthday party before fans realised they were in a relationship. They have since also hung out with Sussanne and her boyfriend Arslan Goni, who also began dating in 2022.

Hrithik will soon turn director with Krrish 4, which he’s also producing along with a Prime Video web series titled Storm.